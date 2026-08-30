Stunning 7-1 Victory for Inter Miami: Messi Scores a Poker

·21·Sport
Stunning 7-1 Victory for Inter Miami: Messi Scores a Poker

Early this morning, August 30, Tashkent time, the central match of the latest MLS round took place at the Nu Stadium. After dropping points in recent rounds, Inter Miamihosted a true goal festival in front of their fans, putting 7 goals past Montreal to celebrate a massive 7-1 victory.

With this brilliant success, the Miami club put a beautiful end to their four-game winless streak in the MLS.

Casemiro's debut goal and Messi's unstoppable poker

From the very first minutes, the match was dominated by the hosts with a series of dangerous attacks:

  • Casemiro's first MLS goal: In the 20th minute, the team's new star, experienced Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, opened the scoring after a precise pass from Telasco Segovia, celebrating his debut MLS goal;

  • The visitors' response: Although Montreal midfielder Fabian Herbers equalized in the 37th minute (1-1), the visitors' joy was short-lived;

  • Messi's personal benefit: Putting his team ahead again just before the end of the first half, Lionel Messi played unstoppably in the second half, scoring a total of 4 goals (poker). Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul provided assists;

  • Suárez and Shaw seal the deal: Messi himself provided an assist to his Uruguayan friend Luis Suárez, putting his name on the scoreboard. One of the final goals was scored by American midfielder Alexander Shaw, who came off the bench.

Tournament standings: Inter Miamiamong the leaders

This massive victory was crucial for Gerardo Martino's side to solidify their position in the standings:

  • 2nd place in the Eastern Conference: After 22 matches, Inter Miami has reached 42 points, confidently holding 2nd place in the Eastern Conference table;

  • Montreal at the bottom: The Canadian club, with 21 points, remains in the last — 14th — position of the conference.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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