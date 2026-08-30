Toyota follows Tesla's lead, adopts gigacasting for new Lexus

Japanese automotive giant Toyota is preparing to produce a new electric crossover for its premium brand, Lexus. According to ixbt.com, the assembly process for this promising model will implement advanced technologies popularized by Tesla, specifically the gigacasting method used to create large aluminum castings. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It is known that gigacasting technology allows for the replacement of many individual small parts with a single large structure. This reduces production steps and significantly decreases the overall weight of the finished vehicle. This factor is especially crucial for electric vehicles, as a lighter body reduces the energy required for movement.

Advantages of the new technology

Experts note that the use of gigacasting elements in the new Lexus crossover will help increase its range by several percent by reducing the vehicle's weight. Although other modern production solutions for the car are being kept secret, it is clear that the company is striving to implement the latest approaches.

Traditionally, Toyota would first test its most advanced technologies at its plants in Japan or the USA. However, this time the company's management has chosen a completely different path, deciding to focus primarily on the Chinese market.

Intense competition in the Chinese market

The main reason for this decision is the fierce competition in the Chinese electric vehicle market. Currently, Lexus is significantly lagging behind local manufacturers in this segment, and the RZ model is the only full-fledged electric vehicle in the brand's Chinese lineup.

Therefore, the production of the new electric crossover is planned to be launched at the new Toyota plant in Shanghai. The project is scheduled to start in the fall of 2027, and this step is expected to help restore the brand's position in China.

In the initial stage, production volume will be relatively low, with about 1,000 vehicles expected to be assembled per month during the first year. However, Lexus aims to increase annual production to tens of thousands of cars later on.

At present, the car's name, powertrain specifications, battery capacity, and exact range are being kept secret. Also, since China is intended as the primary market, it is not excluded that this crossover will not be exported to other countries.