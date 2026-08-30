Was a 12-year-old boy killed because of 'Squid Game'?

·24·World
Was a 12-year-old boy killed because of 'Squid Game'?

A 12-year-old schoolboy has died in the Orekhovo-Zuyevo urban district of the Moscow region. Two high school students, aged 15 and 16, have been detained as suspects in the crime. This was reported by Meduza.

It is known that the 12-year-old boy went missing on August 26 in the village of Kabanovo. Volunteers were involved in the search efforts. A day later, the boy's body was found in an abandoned building. Investigators have opened a murder case.

Shortly after, two local girls, aged 15 and 16, were detained as suspects. According to media outlets and sources close to law enforcement on Telegram channels, the girls may have planned the crime in advance. They prepared necessary items and befriended the boy as a neighbor in the village.

It is assumed that on the day the boy went missing, the girls invited him for a walk and took him to an abandoned building. A source from the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper in the police stated that the girls wanted to "see how people die."

Some sources wrote that the crime was recorded on a phone and was related to some kind of "video challenge." According to another version, the suspects did not take their phones with them to avoid leaving traces. After the crime, they returned home.

The "Squid Game" version

A woman and a child in the forest, and a portrait of a child outdoors.

In an interview with the msk1 publication, the mother of the deceased boy, Irina, said that the suspects might have planned other crimes as well.

According to her, one of the investigative versions suggests that the girls may have acted under the influence of the popular South Korean "Squid Game" series.

In the series, characters participate in brutal games for life and death. The mother said investigators reached this assumption based on posters of the series' characters in one of the suspects' rooms and violent scenes from the show posted on her TikTok account.

One of the villagers described the girls to msk1 as quiet and not prone to conflict. She said the two teenagers were close friends and spent a lot of time together.

Information has also circulated about a list of 50 people being found, which included the deceased boy. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

What did the suspects say during interrogation?

A REN source close to law enforcement also shared information about the statements the suspects made during interrogation.

According to this, one of the girls said she had long been interested in blood and human death. The other suspect reportedly stated that she was in a romantic relationship with her friend and feared the deceased boy would reveal this secret.

Some sources emphasize that the suspects were not associated with any subculture, including Satanism, but showed a great interest in the "Squid Game" series.

Some of the circulating information has not yet been officially confirmed by law enforcement agencies. The investigation is ongoing.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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