Inter Miami CF secured a massive 7-1 victory over CF Montreal in an MLS match. The game, held at Chase Stadium, ended the team's recent winless streak and saw Argentine star Lionel Messi set another historic record. The win broke Miami's five-game winless run across all competitions, according to Goal.com. reports.

The scoring opened in the 20th minute through Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who celebrated his first goal since joining the team this summer. From then on, it was the Lionel Messi show. The veteran forward doubled the lead in the 40th minute, pouncing on a rebound from a free-kick. Early in the second half, he scored his second with a brilliant solo effort.

A night of records and resilience amidst personal tragedy

Apple TV reported that this match came during a difficult time for Lionel Messi, as his father and long-time representative, Jorge, passed away earlier this month. Despite this, the forward gave his all on the pitch and supported his teammates. Notably, he unselfishly set up Luis Suárez, who scored the team's fourth goal.

Towards the end of the game, Lionel Messi completed his hat-trick, skillfully chipping the goalkeeper in the 83rd minute. Just before the final whistle, 18-year-old prospect Alexander Shaw also got his name on the scoresheet. In stoppage time, Messi converted another free-kick to put the final stamp on the match.

Historic milestones and teammate praise

According to Goal.com and international media, this poker was the eighth four-goal game of Lionel Messi's career. He also became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 20 multi-goal games (72 matches). He currently leads the league's top scorer list with 18 goals in 19 games.

After the match, midfielder Casemiro praised the Argentine's skill. "We must enjoy these moments because he is a man making history. We need to see him on the pitch and compete alongside him," the Brazilian noted. Interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos also expressed his admiration for his player's performance.

Following this big win, Inter Miami remains 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings, 10 points behind leaders Nashville SC. CF Montreal stays in 14th place. The team's brilliant performance at this crucial stage of the season has given fans great hope.