Rideable robot horse created in China

The Chinese startup DaxAI has unveiled a Qiji X1 four-legged robot that can carry a human rider. The device was presented at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing.

In terms of appearance, the Qiji X1 resembles a unique hybrid of a giant robot dog, a motorcycle, and a horse. The robot is equipped with a seat and handlebars, allowing a person to ride it just like a horse.

According to the manufacturer, the robot can carry a load of up to 300 kilograms. On a single full charge, it can cover a distance of up to 40 kilometers. Its maximum speed is reported to be around 7–10 km/h in various sources, with some reports stating 9.6 km/h.

Beyond standard roads, the Qiji X1 is designed to navigate steep slopes, gravel, and muddy terrain. The manufacturer plans to use it in the future for cargo transport, navigation in complex environments, and rescue operations.

Videos showing the robot carrying a human rider have also sparked significant interest on social media.