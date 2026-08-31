Rideable robot horse created in China

·29·Technology
Rideable robot horse created in China

The Chinese startup DaxAI has unveiled a Qiji X1 four-legged robot that can carry a human rider. The device was presented at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing.

In terms of appearance, the Qiji X1 resembles a unique hybrid of a giant robot dog, a motorcycle, and a horse. The robot is equipped with a seat and handlebars, allowing a person to ride it just like a horse.

According to the manufacturer, the robot can carry a load of up to 300 kilograms. On a single full charge, it can cover a distance of up to 40 kilometers. Its maximum speed is reported to be around 7–10 km/h in various sources, with some reports stating 9.6 km/h.

Beyond standard roads, the Qiji X1 is designed to navigate steep slopes, gravel, and muddy terrain. The manufacturer plans to use it in the future for cargo transport, navigation in complex environments, and rescue operations.

Videos showing the robot carrying a human rider have also sparked significant interest on social media.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Red tint issue on Galaxy S26 Ultra display remains unresolvedRed tint issue on Galaxy S26 Ultra display remains unresolvedToday, 15:50HMD Asha 305 Pro smartphone to be introducedHMD Asha 305 Pro smartphone to be introducedToday, 15:27Apple to unveil new iPhone on September 9: The long-awaited date is confirmedApple to unveil new iPhone on September 9: The long-awaited date is confirmedToday, 15:17Xiaomi launches a new high-efficiency gas water heaterXiaomi launches a new high-efficiency gas water heaterToday, 14:55Huawei launches new smart doorbellHuawei launches new smart doorbellToday, 14:25Xiaomi introduces a new dual-drum washing machineXiaomi introduces a new dual-drum washing machineToday, 13:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8