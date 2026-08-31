Apple to unveil new iPhone on September 9: The long-awaited date is confirmed

·33·Technology
Apple to unveil new iPhone on September 9: The long-awaited date is confirmed

Apple has officially announced the date for its next major presentation. The company stated that the special Apple Event will take place on September 9 The presentation will begin at 22:00 Tashkent time.

The Apple event will be held under the slogan "Surprise and shine". The company has not yet fully disclosed which new devices will be showcased at the presentation.

Therefore, the main interest among technology fans is focused on the new iPhone generation. However, in Apple's official announcement, the name iPhone 18 has not been mentioned yet. This means that some information about the new smartphone is not yet officially confirmed.

Apple usually unveils its new generation of iPhone in September. For example, on September 9, 2025, the company introduced the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, as well as the new iPhone Air model.

Now it will be revealed what kind of surprise Apple has prepared for the September 9 event. The fact that the company itself called the event "Surprise and shine" is further increasing fans' interest.

You can watch the Apple Event on September 9 starting from 22:00 Tashkent time.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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