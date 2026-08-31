Another earthquake recorded in Uzbekistan

·62·Uzbekistan
Another earthquake recorded in Uzbekistan

On August 31, at 14:58:44, an earthquake occurred on the territory of Uzbekistan. Its epicenter was located in the city of Gazli, Bukhara region, smrm.uz reports.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.8. The tremors were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter are indicated as 40.28 degrees north latitude and 63.37 degrees east longitude.

The distance from Tashkent to the epicenter is 504 kilometers, located in the south-westerly direction from the capital.

The earthquake was felt in some regions of Uzbekistan. In the city of Gazli, which is located 18 kilometers from the epicenter, the tremor intensity was 3 points.

In the Peshku district, the earthquake was felt with an intensity of 2 points. This area is 35 kilometers away from the epicenter. Tremors of 2 points were also recorded in the Jondor district, with a distance of 47 kilometers.

No information has been reported yet regarding casualties or damage resulting from the earthquake.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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