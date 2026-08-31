Xiaomi launches a new high-efficiency gas water heater

·31·Technology
Xiaomi launches a new high-efficiency gas water heater

Xiaomi has launched sales of its new smart gas water heater, the Mijia Smart Gas Water Heater Pro, in the Chinese market. With a capacity of 16 liters, this device is equipped with a condensing heating system, dual water circulation, and full integration into the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem. According to IXBT.com, the recommended retail price for the new product is 3999 yuan (approximately 595 USD), though it can be purchased for 2975 yuan (445 USD) after government subsidies. This is reported by news source.

The key technical feature of this device is its claimed thermal efficiency of up to 107 percent. This high performance is achieved through condensing technology that utilizes the residual heat from flue gases. According to Xiaomi's calculations, compared to traditional second-tier energy-efficient water heaters, the gas savings over eight years can amount to 6220 yuan (925 USD).

Condensation management and water circulation

To discharge the condensate generated by the device, the company developed a high-speed centrifugal spraying system. After neutralization, the condensate turns into a fine-dispersed mixture and is eliminated along with the flue gases, eliminating the need for a separate drain pipe. The exhaust circuit is completely isolated from the water used for showering.

The task of maintaining a stable temperature is handled by a dual circulation system featuring internal and external water circuits and a heat-collecting chamber. The electronics continuously analyze water temperature and flow, automatically regulating burner operation and water flow. According to Xiaomi, the device supports over 2000 configuration options, minimizing temperature fluctuations even when multiple taps are used simultaneously.

Smart features and safety

The heater supports preheating modes based on schedules, water consumption, voice commands, or smart home scenarios. The manufacturer intends for this to allow for almost instant hot water upon opening the tap. Additionally, the device is protected against scaling and deposits, featuring a replaceable module that releases components to suppress limescale buildup.

The system's efficiency is noted to reach 98.3 percent. Operating noise levels start at 32 dBA. The water heater supports Xiaomi Surge Smart Connectivity, is controlled via the Mi Home app and compatible voice-controlled speakers, and can interact with smart locks, presence sensors, and climate control equipment. Xiaomi provides an eight-year warranty for the heat exchanger and burner.

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