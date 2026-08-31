1,800 people manually moved a 360-ton castle tower

·40·World
1,800 people manually moved a 360-ton castle tower

In the city of Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, Japan, nearly 1,800 people used ropes to move a 360-ton Hirosaki Castle tower a distance of 2.22 meters.

The relocation of the historic structure took place on August 22–23. Participants were divided into groups of approximately 80 people, taking turns pulling 30-meter-long ropes. On the first day, the tower was moved 1.13 meters, and on the second day, it was shifted another 1.09 meters.

In 2015, the tower was moved about 70 meters from its original location to repair the stone wall beneath it. Restoration work on the stone wall was completed in 2024. During the repair process, 2,185 stones were placed back in their original positions.

The tower is being moved using a traditional Japanese method called 'hikiya.' In this process, the building is not dismantled but is gradually shifted as a whole using special rails and rollers. The project to return the Hirosaki Castle to its original site covers approximately 78 meters. A total of about 4,100 people are planned to participate in the symbolic manual relocation process. The remaining distance will be covered using special machinery.

A group of people'anaviy yapon binosi oldida yo‘g‘on arqonni tortishmoqda.

The current three-story tower of Hirosaki Castle was rebuilt in 1810 and is one of the few original castle towers remaining in Japan. Full restoration work is expected to continue until 2032, after which the castle grounds will be reopened to visitors.

JapanHirosaki CastleHistoryArchitectureRestoration
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