Germany's energy security system was dealt a severe blow by two targeted acts of sabotage carried out simultaneously in opposite parts of the country. Actions taken by unknown individuals caused two major coal-fired power plants to shut down. As a result, a short-term but sharp electricity shortage occurred in the country, causing the imbalance price to spike to 5,000 euros per MWh.

Attacks in Rhineland and Eastern Germany: How were the facilities shut down?

According to Bloomberg, the incidents appear to be well-planned acts of sabotage:

Sabotage in the West: The largest incident occurred in the Rhineland region, considered Germany's industrial hub. Unknown individuals intentionally threw cables onto overhead power lines, causing a short circuit. As a result, five power units of a coal-fired power plant owned by RWE, with a total capacity of 4.2 GW, were automatically disconnected from the grid. North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul strongly condemned the situation: "This was intentional. Whoever takes such a step is directly attacking our state," he stated.

Explosions in the East: On the same morning in Eastern Germany, unknown individuals used improvised explosive devices to damage several high-voltage lines. As a result, the operations of the LEAG coal-fired power plant in Jänschwalde were temporarily disrupted.

German law enforcement agencies are investigating the links between these two incidents. Currently, the investigation is considering versions of foreign state sabotage, the activities of radical left-wing extremist organizations, and terrorism.

Berlin's accusations and Putin's response: "A mask for internal crisis"

Berlin officials are currently refraining from making direct accusations, though they previously blamed Moscow without evidence when drones were detected near cargo planes carrying weapons at Leipzig Airport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the energy emergencies in Germany and the anti-Russian accusations during a press conference in Bishkek:

“I think such actions by German officials are primarily related to the country's internal political situation. The Chancellor's political position is very difficult; he has lost the trust of his citizens. The reason is that instead of protecting national interests, he is trading them away: there are clear mistakes in the economy, enterprises are closing, jobs are being cut, and the standard of living is falling. To justify these problems, a mask of fighting against an 'aggressive Russia' has become necessary.”

Putin also recalled that Russia was blamed for the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines, adding that it is logically clear that a party interested in selling gas to Europe would not blow up its own infrastructure.

Such acts of sabotage against critical infrastructure in Germany, Europe's largest economy, show how vulnerable the country's industry and energy security have become.

Who do you think is behind these acts of sabotage in the German energy system: external geopolitical rivals or extremist groups dissatisfied with the country's internal green energy policy? Leave your thoughts in the comments!