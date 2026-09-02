Unexpected resignation: Ilyos Zeytullayev and his staff leave Bunyodkor

A major unexpected change has occurred at Tashkent club Bunyodkor, which competes in the Uzbekistan Super League. Head coach Ilyos Zeytullayev and his coaching staff, consisting of foreign specialists, have been relieved of their duties. The club's press service officially announced that the cooperation was terminated by mutual agreement.

Farewell by mutual agreement: Who has left?

According to the official statement released by Bunyodkor, the coaching staff decided to resign of their own volition:

Ilyos Zeytullayev — head coach;

Alessandro Spinoglio — coach;

Andres Moauro — coach;

Marco Nicodemo — coach.

The club administration expressed special gratitude to the specialists who took over the team during a difficult period:

“We would like to thank Ilyos Bekirovich and his assistants for their effective work, effort, and dedication to the team's future during difficult times, and we wish them success in their future coaching careers.”

The 'Swallows' in search of a new leader: What is the next step?

Ilyos Zeytullayev, a product of the Italian football school, tried to introduce modern tactical approaches to the squad after taking the reins at Bunyodkor. However, the intense competition in the Super League and the lack of consistent results are seen as the main factors that accelerated this resignation.

For now, the club management has not announced who will take over the head coaching position. Whether the squad will be entrusted to experienced local staff or if the club will again opt for a foreign coach remains to be seen in the coming days.

Do you think the resignation of Ilyos Zeytullayev was the right decision for Bunyodkor, and which specialist would you like to see as the new head coach to lead the team out of this difficult situation? Leave your thoughts in the comments!