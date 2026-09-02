Dramatic Thriller: SQB Defeats BMB on Penalties to Win Super Cup

A dramatic thriller and a parade of world stars at the Humo Arena: SQB defeats BMB in a penalty shootout to win their first-ever Uzbekistan Super Cup title

The 2026 Uzbekistan Futsal Super Cup match took place at the magnificent Humo Arena in Tashkent. The clash between the country's two leading teams, SQB and BMB, provided fans with a true festival atmosphere, featuring a goal-scoring show, an unexpected comeback, and a penalty shootout. After the match ended in a 3-3 draw in regulation time, SQB futsal players were more precise in the penalty shootout, lifting the Super Cup trophy for the first time in their history.

3-3 and a battle of nerves: How was the title decided?

The match started in an open and attacking style from the very first seconds. Although the SQB team took a two-goal lead thanks to quick goals, BMB showed great determination to level the score:

2nd minute: Davlat Ibragimov opened the scoring for SQB (0-1);

27th minute: Timur Salimov scored to extend the lead to two (0-2);

31st minute: Jean Aldemiro scored the first goal for BMB (1-2);

32nd minute: A minute later, Bolt restored SQB's two-goal advantage (1-3);

33rd and 35th minutes: BMB's sustained pressure paid off — Aldemiro completed his brace, and Vitor equalized in the 35th minute, sending the game to extra time and penalties (3-3).

In the penalty shootout, which turned into a lottery, the SQB players kept their cool to win 4-2.

Uzbekistan Super Cup — 2026

BMB — SQB 3-3 (penalties — 2-4)

Goals: Jean Aldemiro (31, 33), Vitor (35) — Davlat Ibragimov (2), Timur Salimov (27), Bolt (32).

World football legends in Tashkent: Stars who presented the cup

This final match will go down in history not only for the intense action on the court but also for the status of the guests in the stands. To watch the match live at the Humo Arena and participate in the awards ceremony, Uzbekistan welcomed world champions, Champions League winners, and international football legends:

World champions and World Cup stars: Marco Materazzi, Cristian Zaccardo, Vincenzo Iaquinta (all 2006 World Cup winners with Italy), Jérôme Boateng (2014 World Cup winner with Germany), and Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands);

Icons of world football: Júlio César and Oscar (Brazil), Míchel Salgado (Real Madrid and Spain), Esteban Cambiasso (Inter and Argentina), Ricardo Quaresma (Porto and Portugal), and Kevin Kurányi (Germany).

The visit of these legendary football stars and their personal presentation of the awards turned the futsal evening in Tashkent into a true international sports festival.

In your opinion, did SQB fully deserve to win their first title in this dramatic final, or did BMB deserve the victory after their comeback? Also, how much will the visit of such world legends impact the prestige of our national futsal? Leave your thoughts in the comments!