The end of an era: Mourinho reacts to Messi's retirement from the national team

One of the greatest chapters in world football history has officially closed. The captain and leader of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, has announced his retirement from international football. Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho did not remain indifferent to this historic event, paying tribute to his long-time rival's career with a sincere reaction.

“An unforgettable career”: Mourinho’s respect and recognition

Commenting on Messi's farewell post on social media, the Portuguese tactician emphasized that the Argentine star's place in world football is peerless:

“Congratulations on a great and unforgettable international career. The next Copa América and World Cup will be completely different.”

Such warm words from a coach who once engaged in intense rivalries during Barcelona and Real Madrid clashes were received by fans as a symbol of immense mutual respect between two great football figures.

A journey starting in 2005: Messi's astonishing statistics

Lionel Messi first took the field in the “Albiceleste” (Sky Blue and White) jersey in 2005 and remained the undisputed leader of the national team for over 20 years. His international stats have become a record that is almost impossible to break in modern football:

207 appearances: Including all official and friendly matches;

125 goals: The top scorer in the national team's history;

68 assists: High-danger situations created for his teammates.

Dreams realized: Trophies won

After years of criticism for failing to win a major trophy with the national team, Messi conquered every possible peak in the final years of his career:

2021 and 2024: Copa América champions;

2022: Winner of the World Cup in Qatar and status as the tournament's best player;

2022: Winner of the “Finalissima” between the European and South American champions.

With the departure of Lionel Messi, a great era has come to an end not only for the Argentina national team but for world football as a whole. Future major tournaments will now take place without his participation.

In your opinion, which game or goal of Lionel Messi in the Argentina jersey left the brightest mark in football history? Can the Albiceleste maintain their status in the next World Cup without him? Leave your thoughts in the comments!