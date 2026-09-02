The end of an era: Mourinho reacts to Messi's retirement from the national team

·11·Sport
The end of an era: Mourinho reacts to Messi's retirement from the national team

One of the greatest chapters in world football history has officially closed. The captain and leader of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, has announced his retirement from international football. Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho did not remain indifferent to this historic event, paying tribute to his long-time rival's career with a sincere reaction.

“An unforgettable career”: Mourinho’s respect and recognition

Commenting on Messi's farewell post on social media, the Portuguese tactician emphasized that the Argentine star's place in world football is peerless:

“Congratulations on a great and unforgettable international career. The next Copa América and World Cup will be completely different.”

Such warm words from a coach who once engaged in intense rivalries during Barcelona and Real Madrid clashes were received by fans as a symbol of immense mutual respect between two great football figures.

A journey starting in 2005: Messi's astonishing statistics

Lionel Messi first took the field in the “Albiceleste” (Sky Blue and White) jersey in 2005 and remained the undisputed leader of the national team for over 20 years. His international stats have become a record that is almost impossible to break in modern football:

  • 207 appearances: Including all official and friendly matches;

  • 125 goals: The top scorer in the national team's history;

  • 68 assists: High-danger situations created for his teammates.

Dreams realized: Trophies won

After years of criticism for failing to win a major trophy with the national team, Messi conquered every possible peak in the final years of his career:

  • 2021 and 2024: Copa América champions;

  • 2022: Winner of the World Cup in Qatar and status as the tournament's best player;

  • 2022: Winner of the “Finalissima” between the European and South American champions.

With the departure of Lionel Messi, a great era has come to an end not only for the Argentina national team but for world football as a whole. Future major tournaments will now take place without his participation.

In your opinion, which game or goal of Lionel Messi in the Argentina jersey left the brightest mark in football history? Can the Albiceleste maintain their status in the next World Cup without him? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Lionel MessiJosé MourinhoArgentinaFootballWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unprecedented Honor: Street Where Mohamed Salah Lives in Turkey to be Named After HimUnprecedented Honor: Street Where Mohamed Salah Lives in Turkey to be Named After HimToday, 21:13Dramatic Thriller: SQB Defeats BMB on Penalties to Win Super CupDramatic Thriller: SQB Defeats BMB on Penalties to Win Super CupToday, 21:09Unexpected resignation: Ilyos Zeytullayev and his staff leave BunyodkorUnexpected resignation: Ilyos Zeytullayev and his staff leave BunyodkorToday, 21:05Nursulton Ruziboev makes open statement ahead of big fight on September 5Nursulton Ruziboev makes open statement ahead of big fight on September 5Today, 19:28Premier League Transfer Window Closed: The Most Sensational Deals of Summer 2026Premier League Transfer Window Closed: The Most Sensational Deals of Summer 2026Today, 18:33Manchester City management gives official assessment of Enzo Fernández transferManchester City management gives official assessment of Enzo Fernández transferToday, 18:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday