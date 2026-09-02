Diplomatic conflict with Berlin: Russia's sharp response following Germany's decision

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Diplomatic conflict with Berlin: Russia's sharp response following Germany's decision

Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Berlin have reached a critical point. German authorities, alleging Moscow's involvement in an incident at Leipzig airport, have suspended the operations of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin. On September 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued an official statement condemning the decision as an "open provocation" and warned of firm retaliatory measures against Berlin.

German diplomat summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry

Following the conflict, Bernd Finke, Chargé d'Affaires of the Federal Republic of Germany in Russia, was urgently summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. During the meeting, Moscow categorically rejected all of Berlin's claims:

  • The Russian side dismissed attempts to link Moscow to the alleged incident at Leipzig airport as completely fabricated and baseless;

  • The decision to close the Consulate General in Bonn and the cultural center in Berlin was described as another step aimed at completely destroying the foundation of bilateral relations built by generations of diplomats;

  • It was emphasized that Berlin has consciously chosen a path of escalation, and it was officially stated that these actions will not go unanswered and that Moscow will take decisive measures.

Internal crisis and external accusations: Putin's objection to Merz

Commenting on Berlin's recent actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Germany's foreign policy aggression is rooted in serious domestic problems.

According to Putin, anti-Russian statements and decisions are occurring against the backdrop of a decline in the German people's standard of living and a sharp drop in trust in Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz He emphasized that the current German leadership is trading away its national interests instead of protecting them. It was noted that the main goal of accusing Moscow of "hybrid attacks" is to justify the country's economic difficulties and the policy of confrontation with Russia to the German public.

The severance of cultural and consular ties between Berlin and Moscow remains one of the lowest points in the history of diplomatic relations between the two major powers.

Do you think this diplomatic tension between Germany and Russia will lead to a complete break in relations, or will Berlin and Moscow find a way to compromise? Share your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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