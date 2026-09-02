Xiaomi 17 Max takes first place in AnTuTu user rating

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Xiaomi 17 Max takes first place in AnTuTu user rating

The popular AnTuTu platform has published its ranking of the highest-rated Android smartphones by users as of the end of August 2026. According to ixbt.com, the lead in this list was taken by Xiaomi 17 Max , which received a 97.58% positive rating from its owners. This figure shows that the device is not only technically advanced but also fully meets the real daily needs of buyers. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The statistical data provided by AnTuTu is based not on traditional technical performance tests, but directly on personal user ratings within the app. The data was collected only for the Chinese market as of August 31 of this year, and for the Xiaomi 17 Max, this result is a significant milestone — the smartphone was already in the top three last month.

Technical capabilities of the leading model

The Xiaomi 17 Max, which has earned user acclaim, stands out with its impressive technical specifications. The smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2608 × 1200 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship platform.

In particular, the smartphone's battery capacity and endurance surprised buyers. It features an 8000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting 100 W wired and 50 W wireless fast charging technologies.

Camera and additional features

The camera system, created in collaboration with Leica experts, has also received high praise from users. It includes a 200 MP main module with optical stabilization, a 50 MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The durability and convenience of the device have not gone unnoticed. The smartphone body is protected against water and dust according to IP68 and IP69 standards. It is also equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and high-quality stereo speakers for security.

Other competing models on the market

The second place in the ranking was taken by the Oppo K15 Pro+ with a 97.42% positive rating. This device is equipped with a Dimensity 9500s processor, an active cooling system, a 165 Hz AMOLED display, and an 8000 mAh battery.

The top three is rounded out by the foldable Oppo Find N5 with a 96.52% result, making it the only fold-smartphone in the top three. This model has a thickness of only 8.93 mm and weighs 229 grams when folded. The list also includes the Nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer Edition, which received a 95% positive rating.

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