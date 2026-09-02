Chinese oil giant 'sweeps up' Russian crude: Private refineries left without supplies

·56·World
Chinese oil giant 'sweeps up' Russian crude: Private refineries left without supplies

Sinopec, the Chinese state-owned corporation and one of the world's largest oil refining companies, is purchasing Russian oil at an unprecedented pace. As a result of this aggressive market activity by the Chinese giant, the price of Russian crude has spiked, and supply volumes to independent and private refineries in the country have significantly decreased.

Cheap raw materials and high profits: Why Russian oil specifically?

According to Reuters, Russian oil, which is significantly cheaper than alternative grades from the Middle East, Brazil, or West Africa, is providing the Sinopec corporation with a massive financial advantage.

After the Chinese government eased restrictions on fuel exports, the state-owned company is refining cheap raw materials to generate extra profit in the domestic market and accelerating the export of high-margin finished products. Furthermore, Russian crude has become the primary source for offsetting supply disruptions from the Middle East.

Deals made a month early and a $10 premium

International oil traders note that the procurement process for October was completed much earlier than usual—as early as August. Sinopec is focusing primarily on ESPO, Russia's flagship export grade:

  • ESPO grade agreement: The Chinese concern has purchased between 10 and 15 tanker shipments for October delivery, which amounts to between 235,000 and 353,000 barrels of crude per day;

  • Other routes: Including the Sokol grade from Sakhalin and Urals oil shipped from European ports, the total purchase exceeds 20 large shipments;

  • Price surge: Following strong demand from the state monopoly, the premium paid for Russian oil has jumped by $10 per barrel.

Private refineries are being squeezed out of the market

Sun Jianan, an analyst at the consulting firm Energy Aspects, notes that this move by the state giant has put small and private enterprises in China in a difficult position. 'Sinopec continues to buy Russian oil en masse to compensate for losses in Middle Eastern supplies. This has driven up market prices and caused a sharp shortage of raw materials for independent refineries,' the expert says.

Such massive energy trade between China and Russia allows Beijing to increase its industrial power through cheap energy amid Western sanctions, while enabling Moscow to maintain a stable cash flow in the largest market in Asia.

How do you think the massive purchase of Russian oil by Chinese state companies affects global oil prices and the effectiveness of Western sanctions? Share your thoughts and conclusions in the comments!

SinopecRussiaChinaOilEnergy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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