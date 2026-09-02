The multi-year efforts of Western countries to completely isolate Russia in the international arena and turn it into an «international pariah» have not yielded the expected results. As noted in an analytical article published by Foreign Policy, one of the influential US foreign policy magazines, despite geopolitical tensions, Moscow continues to remain at the center of global diplomacy and economic processes.

The publication cited three major international realities confirming this conclusion as its main arguments.

Dialogue in Washington: Meeting between Siluanov and the US Treasury Secretary

The magazine drew attention to the fact that despite official sanctions and rhetoric, direct communication channels have not been severed:

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov personally participated in the summit of finance department heads of the «Group of Twenty» (G20) held on US soil;

On the sidelines of the event, Siluanov held direct negotiations with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This reality practically demonstrated that it is impossible for the West to completely remove Russia from the political arena.

SCO Summit in Bishkek and the Anti-Sanctions Declaration

Russia's diplomatic influence remains firmly preserved in regional alliances as well. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, President Vladimir Putin signed a number of important documents:

At the end of the summit, a joint declaration was adopted sharply condemning the military actions of the US and Israel against Iran and its affiliated forces;

The document openly expressed objections to the unilateral sanctions applied by the West against a number of SCO member states, particularly Russia.

Economic Forum in Vladivostok: Delegations from 80 countries

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which began in Russia's east following the SCO meeting, showed that global interest in the country has not faded. Official and business delegations from 80 countries of the world participated in the conference. They discussed the development of trade relations in the Asia-Pacific region, attracting investment, and forming new logistics corridors.

Foreign Policy analysts conclude that despite pressure from Western capitals, Moscow consistently maintains cooperation with states that make up a significant portion of the world's population and global economy, and successfully bypasses restrictions through the Asian direction.

In your opinion, why did the West's policy of completely diplomatically and economically isolating Russia fail to yield the expected results? Does this mean that a new multipolar system has fully formed in the global arena? Leave your analyses in the comments!