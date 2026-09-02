Huawei Watch D3 Smartwatch Announced: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Long Battery Life

The third generation of the Huawei Watch D3 smartwatch, known for its medical-grade 24-hour blood pressure monitoring function, has been officially unveiled. According to Ixbt.com, the new device features a more compact body and a larger screen, offering users more advanced health tracking capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The main focus is the blood pressure measurement system. The previous Watch D2 model supported medically certified 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), and the new Watch D3 further evolves this key concept, making daily health monitoring more convenient.

Screen and Design Changes

Significant improvements have been made to the appearance and ergonomics. The device's AMOLED display diagonal has been expanded from 1.82 inches to 1.92 inches. Despite this, the body dimensions have decreased: it measures 46.5 × 38.8 × 11.4 mm (for comparison, the Watch D2 model was 48 × 38 × 13.3 mm).

At the same time, the watch weight remains unchanged at 40 grams. The screen resolution remains 409 × 480 pixels, but due to the larger diagonal, the pixel density has slightly changed from 347 to 328 ppi.

Technical Capabilities and Pricing

The device is powered by a 540 mAh battery, allowing for up to six days of continuous operation on a single charge. Regarding connectivity and interfaces, it includes Bluetooth 6.0 and an NFC module supporting contactless payments via Curve Pay.

In terms of software, the new gadget is compatible with smartphones running Android 8 and iOS 13 or newer. Currently, the Huawei Watch D3 is available for order in the European market at a price of 450 euros.

Special promotions are also offered for the launch: