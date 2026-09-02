Huawei Watch D3 Smartwatch Announced: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Long Battery Life

·20·Technology
Huawei Watch D3 Smartwatch Announced: Blood Pressure Monitoring and Long Battery Life

The third generation of the Huawei Watch D3 smartwatch, known for its medical-grade 24-hour blood pressure monitoring function, has been officially unveiled. According to Ixbt.com, the new device features a more compact body and a larger screen, offering users more advanced health tracking capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The main focus is the blood pressure measurement system. The previous Watch D2 model supported medically certified 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), and the new Watch D3 further evolves this key concept, making daily health monitoring more convenient.

Screen and Design Changes

Significant improvements have been made to the appearance and ergonomics. The device's AMOLED display diagonal has been expanded from 1.82 inches to 1.92 inches. Despite this, the body dimensions have decreased: it measures 46.5 × 38.8 × 11.4 mm (for comparison, the Watch D2 model was 48 × 38 × 13.3 mm).

At the same time, the watch weight remains unchanged at 40 grams. The screen resolution remains 409 × 480 pixels, but due to the larger diagonal, the pixel density has slightly changed from 347 to 328 ppi.

Technical Capabilities and Pricing

The device is powered by a 540 mAh battery, allowing for up to six days of continuous operation on a single charge. Regarding connectivity and interfaces, it includes Bluetooth 6.0 and an NFC module supporting contactless payments via Curve Pay.

In terms of software, the new gadget is compatible with smartphones running Android 8 and iOS 13 or newer. Currently, the Huawei Watch D3 is available for order in the European market at a price of 450 euros.

Special promotions are also offered for the launch:

  • A 20-euro discount is available with a special promo code until September 30.
  • Existing Watch D owners can save an additional 100 euros when upgrading to the new model.
  • Early buyers will receive FreeBuds SE4 earbuds or a Scale 3 smart scale as a free bonus.

HuaweiSmartwatchHuawei Watch D3TechnologyGadgets
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Acer introduces the ultra-light Swift Blade 14 laptopAcer introduces the ultra-light Swift Blade 14 laptopToday, 21:25Xiaomi 17 Max takes first place in AnTuTu user ratingXiaomi 17 Max takes first place in AnTuTu user ratingToday, 19:51Acer Vero 16 Unveiled: High Performance and Ease of RepairAcer Vero 16 Unveiled: High Performance and Ease of RepairToday, 17:56Oukitel WP600 with dual fans and 10,000 mAh battery unveiledOukitel WP600 with dual fans and 10,000 mAh battery unveiledToday, 16:57Acer unveils new portable monitor with four screensAcer unveils new portable monitor with four screensToday, 16:29Xiaomi 18 Fold Flagship: Key Advantages of the New Foldable PhoneXiaomi 18 Fold Flagship: Key Advantages of the New Foldable PhoneToday, 15:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations