Nepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disaster

·53·World
Nepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disaster

Devastating floods and flash torrents in northern Nepal have caused one of the worst tragedies in the country's history. Following the collapse of a massive glacier in the mountainous region bordering China, rivers burst their banks, destroying hundreds of settlements, strategic roads, and hydroelectric facilities. The total economic damage caused by the disaster is at least $2.56 billion (approximately 387.5 billion Nepalese rupees). This was reported by Reuters, citing official data provided by Dharma Raj Upreti, head of Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Human losses and search operations in tunnels

The scale of the disaster has left rescuers and local residents facing a severe ordeal:

  • Over 1,250 dead: According to the latest official reports, the number of people who perished under the violent mud and rock flows has exceeded 1,250;

  • Over 4,200 missing: The fate of thousands remains unknown. Rescue teams are conducting tireless search operations in the flooded areas;

  • Tragedy in hydropower tunnels: A highly dangerous and complex operation is underway to rescue hundreds of workers trapped in the underground tunnels of flooded hydroelectric power plants.

Nepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disaster

How did the disaster begin? Glacial collapse and river flooding at the border

The tragedy was caused by a chain of natural processes:

  • The strike on August 26: A massive glacial mass collapsed in the high mountains near the Chinese border, triggering powerful landslides;

  • Destruction of river channels: The massive flow of water, mud, and rock poured into the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, washing away dams and destroying all infrastructure along the banks.

Nepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disaster

Loss of 20,000 homes and infrastructure: Recovery costs

The scale of financial and material losses has dealt a massive blow to Nepal's economy:

  • Destroyed housing stock: About 20,000 households in the regions require reconstruction. At least 7,500 of them have been completely destroyed and leveled to the ground;

  • Transport and energy collapse: Dozens of bridges, highways, and high-voltage power transmission lines have been rendered unusable;

  • Initial emergency phase: Dharma Raj Upreti noted that during the initial four-month early recovery period, at least $52.6 million in emergency funding will be required to build temporary shelters, clear roads, and provide the population with clean drinking water and electricity.

Nepal flood damage reaches $2.56 billion: details of the disaster

The rapid melting of glaciers in the Himalayas due to global climate change poses an increasingly serious threat to the security of the entire South Asian region.

In your opinion, what international warning systems should be implemented to forecast such natural disasters in the Himalayas and near glaciers to prevent human loss? To what extent should global organizations take responsibility for assisting Nepal? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

NepalFloodsClimate ChangeDisaster ReliefHimalayas
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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