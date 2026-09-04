100 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas to China: Russia Launches New Far Eastern Pipeline

The strategic energy partnership between Russia and China is moving to a new level. During a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission held within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) in Vladivostok, it was officially announced that the cross-border section of the new gas pipeline via the Far Eastern route has been fully completed. By launching new networks supplying Russian gas to Asia's largest economy, export volumes are projected to reach record figures.

Far Eastern Route: Full Capacity and New Volumes by 2027

The new gas pipeline project plays a vital role in the energy balance of the two countries:

Construction Completed: Complex construction work on the cross-border section of the pipeline has been fully finished;

Launch Date: The main objective of the project is to establish full-scale natural gas deliveries by 2027;

An Additional 12 Billion Cubic Meters: Through this new route, an additional 10 billion to 12 billion cubic meters of "blue flame" will be exported to China annually.

From "Power of Siberia" to "Baikal Power": Analysis of Major Gas Arteries

Outlining the prospects for cooperation at the commission meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that dialogue on new routes is ongoing:

"We are actively preparing for the launch of the Far Eastern route and continuing dialogue on other promising routes for supplying Russian gas to China, including the 'Baikal Power' project," said Alexander Novak.

Activity is also increasing in other major energy projects between the two countries:

"Power of Siberia – 1" (current route): Deliveries through this network are being consistently increased from 38 billion to 44 billion cubic meters per year;

"Baikal Power" (formerly "Power of Siberia – 2"): The parties have accelerated the signing of final commercial contracts for the massive project, which has a capacity to transport 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the territory of Mongolia. A legally binding memorandum on this route was signed in 2025.

2026 Results and the Historic 100 Billion Cubic Meter Milestone

Russia's eastern gas policy is reshaping the global market map:

2026 Indicator: By the end of the year, Russia's total gas deliveries to China via the existing "Power of Siberia – 1" pipeline and the Kazakhstan transit system will amount to approximately 50 billion cubic meters ;

Future Potential: Once all new eastern routes (the "Far Eastern" and "Baikal Power") are operational at full design capacity, Russia's total annual gas exports to China are expected to reach up to 100 billion cubic meters.

For Moscow, which has fully turned toward the Asian market following the loss of the European market, these infrastructures will serve as the main pillar of long-term economic security.

In your opinion, will Russia's complete diversion of its gas flow to the Chinese market increase economic dependence on Beijing in the long run, or is this an equal and mutually beneficial geopolitical alliance? How will these projects affect the transit potential and gas policies of Central Asian countries? Leave your thoughts in the comments!