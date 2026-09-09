Apple expected to unveil its first foldable phone

·30·Technology
Apple expected to unveil its first foldable phone

Information regarding new devices from Apple, which are generating significant interest in the tech world ahead of the upcoming presentation, has been released. According to Bloomberg analyst and renowned insider Mark Gurman, the tech giant is preparing to showcase its first foldable smartphone along with new generation flagships. These devices could mark a long-awaited turning point for brand fans. This is reported by news source.

According to Ixbt.com, Apple's first foldable smartphone is planned to be named iPhone Duo. This new type of device is of significant importance for the market, signaling the company's official entry into the foldable gadget market and is expected to drastically change the existing competitive landscape.

The insider notes that the starting price for the iPhone Duo model will be approximately 2000 USD. Thus, Apple will position this foldable smartphone among the most expensive and premium models in its product lineup.

The top-tier modification of the device is expected to be equipped with 2 TB of internal storage. The price of this maximum version is reported to reach as much as 3000 USD, making it one of the most expensive mass-produced smartphones on the market.

iPhone 18 Pro models will feature new capabilities

In addition to the foldable smartphone, the insider also revealed valuable information about upcoming flagships. Specifically, the future iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models will receive significant updates.

According to reports, these flagships will feature a smaller and further improved Dynamic Island element. The new technology will allow for three processes to be performed simultaneously instead of two.

Furthermore, the new generation of smartphones will be equipped with advanced professional-grade hardware and software. These changes are particularly aimed at further enhancing camera capabilities.

To ensure stable operation of the devices, the modern vapor chamber cooling system will also be modernized. This will prevent overheating during tasks that require high performance.

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Abror Shuhratov
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