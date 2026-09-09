Trade war enters a new phase: Trump restricts imports from Canada and introduces 50% tariffs

The trade confrontation between the two major economic partners on the North American continent, the USA and Canada, has taken a sharp turn. On Tuesday, the US President Donald Trump signed a series of new executive orders, completely banning the import of motorcycles, mopeds, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beer, wine, spirits, and a range of food raw materials from Canada. Furthermore, official Washington is introducing additional 50% tariff rates on many Canadian industrial and consumer goods starting September 15 and has ordered the complete exclusion of the neighboring country from the US government procurement system, which is worth over $50 billion annually. So, why did the White House adopt such drastic measures, what else was added to Trump's "blacklist," and how had Canada struck back at the US before this? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the exact date the embargo takes effect, the unexpected goods exempted from tariffs, and all details regarding the future of the bilateral trade war.

Full embargo and 50% tariffs: Products under the ban

According to an official document published on the White House website, the US market is closing for a number of popular Canadian products:

Motorcycles and mopeds: The import of motorcycles and mopeds with an engine capacity exceeding 800 cubic centimeters into US territory is prohibited;

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages: The ban list includes regular and non-alcoholic beer, apple cider, wines, and all types of strong alcoholic beverages;

Food raw materials: Raw materials such as whey, cane molasses, and blackstrap molasses are also under a full embargo;

New 50% tariffs from September 15: The Presidential administration has set an additional 50% tariff on cheese, steel, aluminum, paper, furniture, lighting fixtures, and various other industrial products imported from Canada;

Threat to automobiles remains: A White House spokesperson stated that Trump's plan to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian light and heavy vehicles remains in effect.

“This drastic decision of ours is a direct and clear response to the unjustified new tariffs imposed by Canada against American exports,” a White House administration official emphasized.

$50 billion blow and Canada's $20 billion tariffs

The economic confrontation between the two countries intensified after negotiations stalled:

Exclusion from government procurement: On his Truth Social page, Trump ordered the General Services Administration (GSA) to completely remove Canadian products from the US government procurement system, which accounts for over $50 billion annually;

Canada's countermeasure: On Tuesday, the Canadian government put into effect its own tariffs against approximately $20 billion worth of products exported from the US;

629 product categories: Canada has set tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on 629 types of American goods, including household appliances, electronics, metals, and clothing;

Collapse of negotiations: The conflict between the two allies began on August 21 of this year with Canada's formal withdrawal from trade negotiations.

Unexpected goods exempted from tariffs

The most important issue interesting many analysts and business representatives is when the restrictions will fully take effect and what the White House's adjustments consist of. The most important conclusion is that, the strict embargo on goods imported from Canada will officially take effect on September 29, 2026, at 00:01 Eastern Time. However, the White House also made certain "adjustments" to the current tariffs. According to the document's appendix, taking into account domestic market needs, the previously established 50% tariffs on salt, toilet paper, bed linen, and fishing gear parts were officially canceled. Trump stated that trade restrictions could expand further until Canada restores fair treatment toward American farmers and companies.

In your opinion, how will such an unprecedented trade war between the US and Canada affect the global economy and prices? Donald Trump's strict bans and 50% tariffs against the neighboring country justified? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important international economic analysis with your loved ones and colleagues!