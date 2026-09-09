How did a creature sent into space return alive?

There is such an unusual creature in nature that its resilience has amazed even scientists. We are talking about the water bear — tardigrade Its body is very small, and at first glance, it looks like an ordinary microscopic creature. However, it surpasses many living organisms with its ability to adapt to external environments.

Tardigrades can withstand harsh conditions such as extremely high and low temperatures, intense pressure, and high levels of radiation to a certain extent.

Most interestingly, during scientific experiments conducted in 2007, some tardigrades were sent into Earth's orbit and exposed to the open space environment for a short period. Despite the vacuum and intense radiation, some of them subsequently restored their vital functions.

The secret to this lies in the tardigrade's ability to enter a state called cryptobiosis during dangerous conditions. At such times, the water content in the organism's body decreases sharply, and metabolism almost stops.

As a result, the creature appears motionless from the outside. However, when favorable conditions, particularly moisture, return, the tardigrade can become active again.

Because of this feature, water bears are still considered one of the most interesting creatures for scientists studying how living organisms can adapt to extreme environments.