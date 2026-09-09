Xiaomi introduces three new power banks

Xiaomi has unveiled three new power banks designed for various usage scenarios. According to Ixbt.com, the lineup includes both ultra-thin and high-capacity models, aiming to meet the daily needs of mobile device users. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

The newly introduced devices feature different specifications, allowing each user to choose the option that suits them best. Xiaomi is committed to providing fast charging and convenience using modern technologies.

Ultra-thin and magnetic models

The most compact representative of the series is the UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W. It is only 6 millimeters thick and weighs 98 grams. Despite this, the device has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports 15W magnetic wireless charging, as well as 22.5W wired charging via USB-C.

With this small power bank, it is possible to charge two devices simultaneously—via wired and wireless methods. For those looking for a higher capacity model, the Xiaomi Magnetic Power Bank 10000 45W was introduced. This gadget is equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery, 25W Qi 2.2 wireless charging, and a magnetic attachment system with 13 N of force.

This mid-capacity model features a built-in USB-C cable, with a maximum wired output of 45W. It also supports QC 2.0, PD, and PPS protocols and will be available in black and white.

The 165W flagship novelty

The star of the presentation was the Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W. The total combined output of this power bank is 165W. The first USB-C port provides up to 120W, the second up to 45W, and the integrated USB-C cable also supports 120W.

In addition to the main technical specifications, this model is equipped with a USB-A port and a color intelligent display. This screen shows battery charge, charging status, estimated remaining time, as well as low current and error warnings.