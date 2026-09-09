Escaping the Dollar and Historic Gold Record: China Sells US Bonds and Buys Gold

Major geopolitical shifts are occurring in the global financial market that could deal a serious blow to dollar hegemony. China, the world's second-largest economy, has consistently sold off its share of US Treasury bonds (government debt obligations), pushing this figure down to historic 2001 levels. At the same time, despite the sharp rise in gold prices in international markets, Beijing continues to accumulate precious metal reserves at an unprecedented pace. Official financial statistics released on September 7 surprised even experienced international analysts. So, why is China completely abandoning American debt securities, how much gold was bought in a month, and how does this process repeat the scenario used by Russia? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue—the 22-month continuous streak of the People's Bank of China, the record, and all the details regarding its potential consequences for the global currency market.

Record purchase in August: Gold buying did not stop despite rising prices

China's efforts to dedollarize and diversify its reserves have reached a new peak:

650,000 ounces in one month: According to official statistics released on September 7, the People's Bank of China managed to increase its gold reserves by 650,000 ounces in August;

An absolute record since 2023: The purchase of such a large amount of precious metal in one month became the highest indicator for the country in the last three years;

Indifference to price growth: Despite the record rise in gold prices on international exchanges, Beijing is actively accelerating its accumulation policy regardless of financial costs;

22-month non-stop streak: With this purchase, the Central Bank of China has been buying gold steadily and continuously for 22 consecutive months.

"China is following the proven financial path of Russia, which has long abandoned American debt obligations and accumulated gold instead," industry observers note.

Return to 2001: Mass sale of US bonds

These actions by China are creating a complex situation for the American public financial system:

Quarter-century minimum: The total share of US Treasury bonds in China's portfolio has shrunk to the level of 2001, i.e., when China joined the World Trade Organization (WTO);

Protection from Western sanctions: Economists note that Beijing is urgently withdrawing its funds from the US dollar and American financial instruments, taking into account the risk of asset freezing or sanctions;

Gold — the main security guarantee: Physical gold assets, which cannot be blocked by any external force, have now become the only safe haven for China in conditions of global instability.

Expected impact on the global economy

The most important issue that interests many investors and experts is how this sharp financial move by China will change the fate of the dollar and gold in the world market. The most important conclusion is that, the continuous accumulation of gold by global central banks and the flight from US debt are further weakening the share of the American currency as a reserve currency in the world. Beijing's 22-month strategy shows that in the near future, further growth in gold prices and a manifold increase in the share of precious metals in the world financial system are expected.

Do you think China's flight from the dollar and record increase in gold reserves can deal a serious blow to the US economy? Against the backdrop of these global changes, is it advisable for ordinary citizens to direct their savings into gold? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important global economic analysis with your loved ones and investor friends!