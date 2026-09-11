Today, September 11, is a date associated with significant events, discoveries, and the births of notable figures throughout history. While some events changed world history, others are linked to items we still encounter in our daily lives.

September 11 remains in history as a painful memory, especially due to the terrorist attacks in the USA in 2001. At the same time, other events related to research, transport, and culture also occurred on this date.

2001 — September 11, the day that changed world history

On September 11, 2001, members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization hijacked four passenger planes in the USA. Two were flown into the World Trade Center in New York, and one was directed at the Pentagon. The fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

As a result of the attacks, nearly 3,000 people died. This event had a massive impact on US domestic and foreign policy, the international security system, and the direction of global politics in the following decades.

In 2026, this tragedy marks its 25th anniversary. Today, memorial ceremonies for the victims are being held in the USA.

1609 — Henry Hudson arrived in the New York area

September 11 is also associated with another historic voyage.

In 1609, the English sailor Henry Hudson arrived in the area of present-day New York and explored the river that was later named after him.

For this reason, some calendars record this event as the "discovery of Manhattan Island." However, the phrase "discovered the island" should be used with caution: Indigenous peoples lived in the Manhattan area long before Europeans. Hudson's expedition was, however, a significant event from the perspective of European geographical exploration.

The true date of the faceted glass — 1943

One of the interesting facts related to September 11 is the history of the famous faceted glass .

There is an important correction here: although some calendars cite 1945, sources note that the first Soviet faceted glass was produced at the Gus-Khrustalny glass factory on September 11, 1943 .

Its design is often associated with the sculptor Vera Mukhina . Later, the faceted glass became one of the most familiar objects of daily life in the Soviet era.

1985 — A new era at Tashkent South Railway Station

September 11 also appears in records related to the history of Tashkent.

Tashkent South Railway Station was built in 1963, and in 1985, the station complex underwent a major reconstruction. This fact is also recorded in official archival documents of the Uzbekistan Railways system.

Therefore, "the station was put into operation on September 11, 1985" is less accurate than writing "the South Station was reconstructed in 1985," rather than presenting it as a hard fact without a precise source.

Later, the station was modernized again and reopened after a major reconstruction in 2018.

1965 — Bashar al-Assad was born

On September 11, 1965, the former President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad , was born in Damascus.

He served as President of Syria from 2000 to 2024. In December 2024, his government was overthrown, and his presidency ended.

Therefore, it is incorrect to list him as the "President of Syria" in current-day calendars. He is the former President of Syria.

September 11: One date, different memories

Today's date brings together historically distinct events.

Year Event 1609 Henry Hudson explored the area of present-day New York 1943 The first sample of the famous faceted glass was produced 1965 Bashar al-Assad was born 1985 Tashkent South Railway Station underwent major reconstruction 2001 September 11 terrorist attacks occurred in the USA

The most important lesson of today

September 11 is not just another date on the calendar. It embodies both humanity's path of discovery and progress, as well as grave historical tragedies.

The true value of dates in history lies not in simply memorizing them, but in drawing the right conclusions from the past.

Today is September 11. The date includes the tragedy that changed world history 25 years ago, as well as geographical voyages from centuries past and important changes in the history of Tashkent.