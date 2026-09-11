Kylian Mbappe wins his first award at Real Madrid

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Kylian Mbappe wins his first award at Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been voted the player of the month by fans. According to reports from 20Minutos, the French striker emphasized that it is a great honor to represent the royal club and expressed confidence in the team's ability to achieve its ambitious goals this season. This is reported by Goal.com .

The footballer, who moved to Spain from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window, caught the attention of fans with his positive performances from his very first weeks with the new team. Having been awarded the club's "Five Star Player" prize for August, Kylian Mbappe expressed his determination to leave lasting memories at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Adaptation to the new team and first impressions

The forward, who played his first matches for the Madrid side, thanked the fans and spoke about setting high standards for the coming months. According to him, wearing the legendary white jersey is always an honor, and it is important to feel that responsibility in every moment.

"I really want to help the team and show that we can achieve great results this year," Kylian Mbappe emphasized. He also added that he is always happy on the pitch and that wearing the Real Madrid shirt is a true privilege.

Team unity and future plans

The French striker highlighted the importance of team cohesion alongside individual success. He noted that the team has put all its efforts into helping the new players who joined during the summer transfer window adapt quickly.

According to Kylian Mbappe, harmony in the dressing room and everyone moving towards a single goal will serve as the key factor in competing for all trophies throughout the season. "It's always nice to see new faces. They came with a desire to help the Real Madrid crest. We tried to integrate everyone in the best way so that we all move in the same direction," said the footballer.

Kylian MbappeReal MadridLa LigaFootballSpanish Championship
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