Rafael Márquez appointed head coach of the Mexico national team

·33·Sport
Rafael Márquez appointed head coach of the Mexico national team

Mexican football legend Rafael Márquez has officially taken over as head coach of the national team. The former defender, who left his mark on the football world over several decades, has been tasked with leading the team to new heights at the 2030 World Cup. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

It is reported that before taking this position, the 47-year-old specialist had been working as an assistant in the coaching staff led by Javier Aguirre since August 2024. After the team reached the Round of 16 in last summer's World Cup under his leadership, the federation management decided to make fundamental changes.

Although the former Barcelona player participated in five World Cups as a player, he never managed to advance past the quarter-finals. Now, as a coach, he has set himself the main goal of achieving what he could not as a player and overcoming the national team's long-standing 'quarter-final barrier'.

The new coach's plans and tasks

At a press conference, Rafael Márquez emphasized that he would try to make the most of his second chance. 'As a player, I participated in five World Cups and did not achieve the result I wanted. Now, as a coach, I have reached this milestone again and hope, first of all, to qualify for the World Cup and show a completely different result there,' the specialist noted.

He acknowledged that his rich experience as a player would be useful in his new position, but noted that coaching responsibilities are much higher. He expressed his understanding that there will be difficult times ahead, but believes that he will overcome all challenges together with the team.

Experienced coaching staff

Márquez is not starting alone; he has formed a staff of experienced specialists to assist him closely. In particular, his former teammate Andrés Guardado, with whom he played in four World Cups, as well as assistant coaches Juan Manuel Lillo and Vidal Paloma, have joined his team.

The head coach noted that he is not starting from scratch and that his journey during the Javier Aguirre era gave him great experience. He emphasized that he knows the players and the environment well, and that an experienced group that has operated at the highest level will help him.

Rafael MárquezMexico National Team2030 World CupFootball NewsJavier Aguirre
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Anvar Anvarov on the same stage as the world's best jumpersAnvar Anvarov on the same stage as the world's best jumpersToday, 11:08Luis de la Fuente says Spanish players deserve the Ballon d'OrLuis de la Fuente says Spanish players deserve the Ballon d'OrToday, 10:39Kylian Mbappe wins his first award at Real MadridKylian Mbappe wins his first award at Real MadridToday, 10:12UFC Star Paulo Costa Aligns with Eddie Hearn — Is a Path to Boxing Opening?UFC Star Paulo Costa Aligns with Eddie Hearn — Is a Path to Boxing Opening?Today, 09:23Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 333Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 333Today, 09:17Six Wrestlers on the Mat: Uzbekistan's Freestyle Wrestling Squad for the Asian GamesSix Wrestlers on the Mat: Uzbekistan's Freestyle Wrestling Squad for the Asian GamesToday, 08:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star