Rafael Márquez appointed head coach of the Mexico national team

Mexican football legend Rafael Márquez has officially taken over as head coach of the national team. The former defender, who left his mark on the football world over several decades, has been tasked with leading the team to new heights at the 2030 World Cup. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

It is reported that before taking this position, the 47-year-old specialist had been working as an assistant in the coaching staff led by Javier Aguirre since August 2024. After the team reached the Round of 16 in last summer's World Cup under his leadership, the federation management decided to make fundamental changes.

Although the former Barcelona player participated in five World Cups as a player, he never managed to advance past the quarter-finals. Now, as a coach, he has set himself the main goal of achieving what he could not as a player and overcoming the national team's long-standing 'quarter-final barrier'.

The new coach's plans and tasks

At a press conference, Rafael Márquez emphasized that he would try to make the most of his second chance. 'As a player, I participated in five World Cups and did not achieve the result I wanted. Now, as a coach, I have reached this milestone again and hope, first of all, to qualify for the World Cup and show a completely different result there,' the specialist noted.

He acknowledged that his rich experience as a player would be useful in his new position, but noted that coaching responsibilities are much higher. He expressed his understanding that there will be difficult times ahead, but believes that he will overcome all challenges together with the team.

Experienced coaching staff

Márquez is not starting alone; he has formed a staff of experienced specialists to assist him closely. In particular, his former teammate Andrés Guardado, with whom he played in four World Cups, as well as assistant coaches Juan Manuel Lillo and Vidal Paloma, have joined his team.

The head coach noted that he is not starting from scratch and that his journey during the Javier Aguirre era gave him great experience. He emphasized that he knows the players and the environment well, and that an experienced group that has operated at the highest level will help him.