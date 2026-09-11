MSI introduces a monitor designed for Apple devices

·24·Technology
MSI introduces a monitor designed for Apple devices

MSI, a well-known technology brand, has unveiled the new PRO MAX 341QPXW14G monitor, specifically designed for users within the Apple ecosystem. According to Ixbt.com, this device is tailored for seamless integration with Mac computers and iPad tablets, catering to professionals who value high-quality imagery and convenience in their workflow. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Although the monitor is compatible with any type of PC, the manufacturer specifically highlights Apple devices on its official page. The device features a modern, understated design, and its white chassis provides a unique aesthetic for any desk, making it ideal for users who prefer minimalist workspaces.

Technical capabilities and screen features

The new monitor is equipped with a 34-inch ultra-wide fifth-generation QD-OLED panel, delivering 1440p resolution. The focus is on color accuracy, with the device boasting a Delta E value of less than 2 and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The monitor supports a 144 Hz refresh rate. While this may not be considered high for modern gamers, it is sufficient as the device is intended for professional tasks rather than gaming. Additionally, the OLED Care 3.0 suite is included to extend the lifespan of the screen panel and prevent burn-in.

Special features for Apple users

The key highlight of the device is its deep integration with Apple technology. Specifically, the M-Color mode helps maintain consistent color reproduction on compatible MacBook laptops. The M-Sync mode allows users to control screen brightness and volume directly using the MacBook's dedicated keys.

Furthermore, the device is equipped with a KVM switch that allows for connecting three devices simultaneously, along with KVM 2.0 technology for managing multiple gadgets. Through the USB-C port, it can deliver up to 98 W of power to connected devices, reducing the need for additional power bricks.

MSI has not yet disclosed the pricing or release date for the new PRO MAX 341QPXW14G monitor. Nevertheless, its advanced technical specifications and seamless compatibility with Apple devices are expected to generate significant interest among professional designers and content creators.

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Abror Shuhratov
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