Houthi rebels seize Perim Island — Saudi oil under blockade, Aden may fall!

Tensions in the Middle East have reached a dangerous tipping point, threatening the global economy and maritime trade. The Iranian-backed Houthi movement (Ansar Allah) has taken full control of the strategic volcanic island of Perim (Mayyun), located in the heart of the Bab al-Mandab Strait. According to the British newspaper The Guardian, following a series of defeats for the UN-recognized Aden government forces and the loss of the strategic port of Mocha, the Houthis have effectively seized control of the main artery of global shipping. Most alarmingly, despite Saudi Arabia's requests for US airstrikes, Donald Trump has no intention of starting a military operation in Yemen. So, why is the loss of Perim Island considered catastrophic, how are Iran and the Houthis controlling the global oil flow, and will Yemen's interim capital, Aden, fall next?

12% of world trade at risk: The strategic importance of Perim Island

According to The Guardian's analysis, the loss of this island will fundamentally disrupt global logistics:

The narrowest point of the strait: Perim Island divides the narrowest part of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects Asia to Europe via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal;

Absolute control of sea routes: Capturing the island allows the Houthis to directly monitor and target every ship, tanker, and naval fleet passing through the strait;

A devastating blow to Saudi oil: At a time when Iran is pressuring ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia has become vitally dependent on the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab for its crude oil exports;

12% of global goods: Nearly 12% of all maritime commercial cargo worldwide passes through this strait, and its closure would cause a sharp spike in prices on the global market.

The catastrophic retreat of the Aden government and the risk of Aden's fall

Recent dramatic developments on the West Coast show that coalition forces are in complete disarray:

Mocha port lost: On Thursday, the strategic port city of Mocha fell to the Houthis, leading to a complete collapse of the front line;

Retreat of government forces: UN-backed Yemeni government units were forced to abandon Perim Island under successive devastating blows;

Capital Aden in the crosshairs: Due to political conflicts in regions not controlled by the Houthis and the rapid collapse of the front, there is serious concern in Western capitals that even the capital city of Aden, where the official government is based, could fall to the Houthis in the coming days.

The joint grip of Iran and the Houthis: What does Trump's silence mean?

This reality shows that anti-Western forces in the Middle East have strengthened to an unprecedented level:

Two straits — one trap: The control of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and Bab al-Mandab by the Houthis gives Tehran and its allies the leverage to cut off global energy supplies at any time;

Trump does not want to strike: British diplomatic sources confirm that despite Saudi Arabia's personal pleas and entreaties, Donald Trump is not planning to order airstrikes against Houthi positions in Yemen;

Saudi geopolitical isolation: Washington's decision not to open a new front leaves Riyadh in a complex and vulnerable position.

The seizure of Perim Island is not just a local victory, but a means to place all commercial ships passing through the Suez Canal under an artificial blockade. This signals that new price explosions in the international fuel market and a logistics crisis are inevitable in the coming weeks.

Do you think that if Donald Trump continues to ignore Saudi requests and refuses to strike the Houthis, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the city of Aden will be lost entirely? What consequences will the Houthi and Iranian control of global oil routes have for the world economy? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the historic geopolitical shift in the Middle East with all analysis enthusiasts!