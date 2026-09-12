11 Stars from 11 Clubs: Champions League Matchday 1 Team of the Week Announced

The long-awaited new season of the UEFA Champions League started with intense clashes, sensational results, and explosions of individual skill right from the first round. The Team of the Week, compiled after the conclusion of the Matchday 1 fixtures in the continent's most prestigious club tournament, has sparked great interest among fans and experts alike. The most unique aspect of this XI is that it features one leader from 11 different clubs — meaning no single team dominated the list. From Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Barcelona winger Raphinha, these stars became the primary architects of their clubs' success. So, who made it into the perfect team of Matchday 1, who are the surprise names in the defensive line, and what unexpected choices are there among the stars of the new Champions League format?

A reliable goalkeeper and a surprising defensive quartet

The goal and defensive line are composed of the most reliable and composed representatives from various leagues:

Goalkeeper — Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid): The 'Royal Club's' reliable fortress became the undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper of the symbolic team with his crucial saves and composure in neutralizing dangerous attacks;

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahçe): The representative of the Turkish giant was deemed worthy of the defense for his rapid movements on the flank and for leaving no room for opposing wingers;

Pau Torres (Aston Villa): The Premier League club's central defender stood out with his error-free positional play and precise passes in initiating attacks;

Marc Bartra (Betis): The experienced La Liga defender became a solid shield in the center with his leadership on the pitch and ability to read opposing attacks;

Sergiño Dest (PSV): In addition to his defensive activity, the Eindhoven club's full-back entered the symbolic team thanks to his relentless dangerous raids into the final third.

The 'brains' in midfield: Creative power from Ødegaard to Olise

The center of the pitch and the midfield flanks were filled with attacking, agile, and creative talents who make unconventional decisions:

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal): The London captain fully controlled the center of the pitch, bringing intelligence and a precise rhythm to his team's attacks;

Martin Baturina (Como): This talent from the Italian club was one of the biggest discoveries of the round, earning expert acclaim for his creative play;

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich): The new Munich flank weapon was selected for his dribbling, explosive speed, and movements that kept the opposing defense guessing;

Ferran Torres (PSG): He stood out in the midfield of the Parisian giant with his sharp movements and attacking efficiency, earning a spot in the top 11.

Attacking tandem: Goal machine Demirović and the tireless Raphinha!

The very front line of the attack was entrusted to two scorers who kept opposing goalkeepers in constant panic throughout the round:

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart): The Bundesliga team's center-forward was chosen for his fighting spirit in the penalty area, agility, and composure in crucial moments;

Raphinha (Barcelona): The Catalan side's Brazilian winger became one of the brightest stars of the Team of the Week thanks to his unparalleled work rate, active pressing, and the dangerous situations he created;

Absolute balance: The inclusion of 11 players from 11 different teams in the Champions League showed that the competition between giants and new contenders is intensifying.

In your opinion, which player's inclusion in this Champions League Matchday 1 Team of the Week was the biggest sensation or a well-deserved recognition? Which other star player do you think missed out on the symbolic team but fully deserved to be there? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hottest Champions League events with all football fans!