Torres becomes a new hero at PSG: hat-trick and first UCL award

·3·Sport
Torres becomes a new hero at PSG: hat-trick and first UCL award

Ferran Torres' PSG debut in the Champions League was impressive. The Spanish forward scored three goals against Slovan Bratislava and was named UEFA Player of the Matchday 1. This result also placed him among the leaders in the tournament's top scorer race.

The Parisians controlled the home match from the start. PSG, effectively defending their status as two-time reigning European champions, defeated Slovan 6:1 to start their new Champions League campaign confidently.

However, the main hero of the match was someone else.

73 minutes — three goals

Ferran Torres started the match and played for 73 minutes.

His goals were scored in the 31st, 47th, and 57th minutes. Thus, the Spanish forward completed a hat-trick in just 26 minutes .

Torres' first goal was assisted by Ousmane Dembélé. While Akilouche played a key role in the second goal, Dembélé's pass was decisive for the third.

As a result, Torres became not only the player of the match but also the most talked-about footballer of the first round of the Champions League.

UEFA also chose him

Torres' fantastic debut did not go unnoticed by UEFA.

He was named Champions League Player of the Week . After the technical observers shortlisted the candidates, the winner was determined by fan voting.

Torres competed for this award against Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirović, Barcelona's Raphinha, and Betis defender Marc Bartra.

However, the Spaniard who scored three goals ultimately received the highest recognition.

Dembélé also graced the night

Torres was not alone in PSG's big win.

Ousmane Dembélé scored twice and provided two assists. Fabián Ruiz rounded off the scoring to make it 6:1 at the end of the match.

Thus, PSG not only defeated their opponent by a large margin but also showed serious intent to defend their European title.

Two players lead the top scorer race

After the first round, two players lead the Champions League top scorer race with three goals each.

Player

Team

Goals

Ferran Torres

PSG

3

Ermedin Demirović

Stuttgart

3

Demirović also recorded a hat-trick in the first round — the Bosnian forward scored three goals in Stuttgart's 3:1 victory over Viking.

Raphinha for Barcelonascored twice in their 5:1 win over Feyenoord.

A new chapter for Torres in Paris

Ferran Torres' European debut for PSG started from the highest point.

His three goals brought the team a big win, and the UEFA recognition made the player's personal success an even bigger event.

PSG now heads into the next Champions League matches with confidence after Matchday 1 .

Most interestingly, this is just the beginning for Torres.

A hat-trick in his first Champions League game. Player of the Week award. And first place in the top scorer race.

This is exactly how Ferran Torres' new chapter in Paris opened.

Ferran TorresПСЖЧемпионлар лигиSlovan Bratislava
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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