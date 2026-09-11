“Trump refused!”: Saudi Crown Prince asked the US to strike the Houthis

At a time when the military and geopolitical situation in the Middle East has reached a boiling point, closed diplomatic communications between the US and its key regional ally, Saudi Arabia, have been exposed. According to the influential publication Axios, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally asked the US President Donald Trumpto launch urgent, direct airstrikes on Houthi centers that are rapidly advancing in Yemen. However, the White House leader unexpectedly rejected the Kingdom's firm request. As the Houthis were on the verge of capturing a strategic port on the Red Sea and choking off trade and oil routes, why did Washington refuse to enter a new war? What alternative aid did Trump offer Riyadh, and who remains the Pentagon's true target?

Two urgent calls in a few hours: The drama around the city of Mocha

Axios sources revealed the sensitive details of the tense dialogue between the Crown Prince and the White House leader:

The first call — an urgent signal: Mohammed bin Salman initially called Trump to convey that the situation had deteriorated sharply;

Retreat on the front: The Prince warned that Yemeni forces supported by the Saudis were retreating and that the Houthis were on the verge of capturing the strategic port city of Mocha (Al-Mokha);

The second call — a demand for a direct strike: Just a few hours later, as the situation spiraled out of control, the Prince called again, explicitly asking Trump to order the US armed forces to bomb Houthi positions;

The White House's firm 'no': President Donald Trump rejected the request, stating that Washington does not plan to conduct a direct military operation against the Houthis in Yemen at this time.

Instead of military aid, information: What is the US offering?

Although the US has refrained from direct military strikes, it does not intend to leave Saudi Arabia completely alone:

Providing intelligence: The Pentagon agreed to provide Riyadh with high-precision intelligence on Houthi movements without entering the battle directly;

Identifying targets: US experts will provide Saudi military personnel with targeting data to destroy Houthi warehouses and positions;

The 'Saudis strike, not America' formula: Washington prefers to avoid direct involvement in the conflict, shifting the burden entirely onto the Arab coalition.

Trump's main directive: The target is not Yemen, but Iran and the Strait of Hormuz!

The US administration explained the reason for not opening a second front in Yemen through strategic priorities:

Policy of containing Iran: Trump's main military directive focuses all attention on the primary rival — containing Iran;

Security of the Strait of Hormuz: The US Navy prioritizes maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, the main artery for global oil supply;

The Bab al-Mandab threat: However, the fall of Mocha to Houthi control directly threatened the Bab al-Mandab Strait — a devastating blow to Saudi oil exports and global shipping.

Trump's rejection of the Saudi Crown Prince's request signals a new, pragmatic era in old Middle Eastern alliances. Riyadh is now realizing that it cannot rely solely on White House support for its security.

In your opinion, Donald Trump's refusal to provide direct military aid to Saudi Arabia, how will it affect the alliance between the US and Riyadh? Won't the Houthis' approach to the Bab al-Mandab Strait drive up global oil prices even further? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the sensational geopolitical clash in the Middle East with all analysis enthusiasts!