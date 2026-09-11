Uzbekistan Super LeagueThe 21st round featured an intense and crucial clash in the capital. Tashkent’s Lokomotiv, fighting hard for European qualification spots and a high league position, hosted Muborak’s Mash’al. Aiming for nothing less than a win to improve their standing, the “Railwaymen” put on a masterclass in the second half, scoring three unanswered goals. The hero of the match, experienced striker Temurkhuja Abdukholikov, netted a brace, while young talent Jafar Bahodirov put the finishing touch on the game. How did Lokomotiv break through a defense that held firm for 56 minutes, how much did Abdukholikov’s goals boost the team in the table, and why is Mash’al’s situation becoming so dire?

First-half resistance and a second-half “explosion”

Although the match began under heavy pressure from the hosts, opening the scoring was no easy task:

The tight defense of the Muborak side: Struggling for survival at the bottom of the table, Mash’al defended in an organized manner during the first 45 minutes, successfully repelling the capital club’s attacks;

Abdukholikov’s ice-breaking goal: Increasing the pressure at the start of the second half, Lokomotiv achieved their goal in the 56th minute — team leader Temurkhuja Abdukholikov showed agility in the penalty area to open the scoring (1:0);

A brace from the experienced striker: Late in the game, in the 85th minute, Abdukholikov capitalized on a mistake by the opposing defenders to find the net again, effectively sealing the match (2:0);

The final chord from Bahodirov: In the 90+1st minute of stoppage time, substitute Jafar Bahodirov scored a third goal against Mash’al, bringing the final score to a resounding 3:0.

A jump in the standings: Lokomotiv in the top four!

This confident and big victory significantly reshaped the balance of power at the top and bottom of the table:

35 points and 4th place: Having secured three valuable points, Lokomotiv reached 35 points, climbing directly to 4th place and continuing their march toward the podium;

The opportunity to overtake Bukhara: Against the backdrop of points dropped by rivals in the positions above, the “Railwaymen” have moved closer to the medal contenders;

Mash’al’s hopeless situation: Stuck at the bottom with only 5 points, the threat of relegation to the lower league is becoming more inevitable for the Muborak club with every passing round.

Temurkhuja Abdukholikov’s leadership spirit

Today’s match proved once again that individual skill and composure can decide the outcome of a game for Lokomotiv. Temurkhuja Abdukholikov took responsibility at a crucial moment and led his team forward. This victory, which shattered any resistance from the opponent, showed that the “Railwaymen” have fully restored their fighting spirit toward the end of the season. The team faces even more intense and decisive matches for medals ahead.

Do you think Lokomotiv, led by Temurkhuja Abdukholikov, can break into the top three this season and reach the podium? What are your thoughts on Mash’al’s chances of staying in the Super League? Leave your opinions in the comments and share this analysis of the hottest Uzbek football matches with all fans!