Attempt to illegally import 252,000 eggs into Kazakhstan stopped

·9·World
Attempt to illegally import 252,000 eggs into Kazakhstan stopped

From Russia to Kazakhstan An attempt to import 252,000 chicken eggs without veterinary accompanying documents was prevented. This was reported by the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, at the “Jaysan” veterinary control post, employees of the Aktobe Regional Territorial Inspection of the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan inspected a vehicle heading from Russia to Baikonur.

During the inspection, it was found that the necessary veterinary documents for the cargo were missing.

A relevant report and administrative protocol were drawn up regarding the incident. The entire batch of eggs was returned to Russia.

Additionally, the carrier was informed about the requirements of veterinary legislation and the rules for transporting controlled products across the state border.

Қозоғистон Қишлоқ хўжалиги вазирлигиЖайсан ветеринария назоратиАқтобе вилояти ҳудудий инспекциясиРоссиядан Қозоғистонга товуқ тухум импорт
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