National Data Platform to be launched in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, a revolutionary decision has been adopted aimed at digitizing public administration, implementing artificial intelligence technologies, and putting an end to departmental fragmentation. In accordance with the President's Decree No. PF-190, a unified National Data Platform will be created on the basis of the Open Data Portal and fully launched by July 1, 2027. Massive databases, which have been stored in various formats across different ministries and agencies and were previously uncoordinated, will now be brought to a single digital standard. This system is not just a statistics bank, but a national strategic hub for training AI models, drastically reducing the burden on businesses, and ensuring transparency for citizens and researchers. So, how will this platform work, what data will be provided for AI, and how will ordinary citizens, businesses, and the state benefit from this update?

A digital end to an old problem: The 'separate data in every agency' approach is coming to an end

Although large volumes of data are collected in ministries and agencies today, their fragmentation has caused a number of obstacles:

Systems that do not 'see' each other: Because data was maintained in different formats across various agencies, exchanging and performing complex analysis was extremely difficult;

Unified standards and identifiers: Through the platform, the databases of all state bodies will be gradually integrated into a single chain based on unified classifiers, metadata, and common formats;

Absolute transparency and quality: Information resources of state bodies will transition to a central management system that is high-quality, reliable, and updated in real-time.

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data: What will be inside the platform?

The National Data Platform will be equipped with the most advanced technologies of the modern world:

Training Artificial Intelligence (AI) models: Specially curated large datasets will be provided openly to develop local AI solutions;

50 anonymized microdata sets: While maintaining the privacy of personal data, 50 large special databases will be uploaded to the platform for in-depth analysis;

BI-analysis and machine learning: Modern Business Intelligence (BI) analytical dashboards and machine learning tools will be introduced for state-level forecasting;

API services and versioning: API services for automatic data exchange between systems and versioning functions to track data changes will be launched;

Security and privacy guarantee: All personal data will be fully protected based on strict security protocols.

Who benefits? From business to the general public

The new system will provide equally beneficial results for all segments of society:

For state agencies: Paperwork and long-lasting official correspondence will be ended, and decisions will be made quickly based on accurate and relevant figures;

For national statistics: The practice of repeatedly requesting reports from various organizations will be abolished, and statistics will be generated directly and quickly from administrative sources;

For businesses and entrepreneurs: The burden of submitting excessive reports to agencies will be eased, and entrepreneurs will have easy access to reliable data for their startups and market analyses;

For journalists and researchers: An open, processable, and convenient database of figures will drastically improve the quality of journalistic investigations and scientific research.

The era of data gathering dust on servers is over. By turning data into a national strategic and economic resource in public administration, Uzbekistan is reaching a qualitatively new stage in the digital economy.

In your opinion, to what extent will the consolidation of state data into a single center and its orientation towards AI reduce corruption and bureaucracy in agencies? Which business sectors do you think will benefit most from the open data base first? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis regarding our country's digital future with professionals in all fields!