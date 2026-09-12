BRICS–2026: Global summit kicks off at the majestic "Bharat Mandapam" center in New Delhi

The 18th BRICS Summit has entered its peak phase in the Indian capital of New Delhi. Bringing together leaders of the world's leading and partner nations, representatives of international organizations, and the media, the main events are taking place at the "Bharat Mandapam" international congress center — a magnificent and ultra-modern complex spanning 123 acres in the heart of the city.

This year's summit is organized under the main theme "Building Resilient Foundations, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainable Development".

Global Economic Agenda and the Voice of Developing Nations

The agenda of this summit, held under India's fourth presidency, includes strategic issues such as global economic stability, expanding mutual settlements in national currencies, strengthening logistics chains, and financing infrastructure projects through the New Development Bank (NDB).

Increasing the role of developing countries and new partner nations in the international trade and financial system, as well as taking technological and industrial cooperation to a new level, have been defined as key priorities at the conference.

Uzbekistan's Interests: Economic Diplomacy and Cultural Participation

The participation of Uzbekistan in this global dialogue platform is also of distinct practical significance:

Cultural and craft diplomacy: At the "BRICS Bazaar" international exhibition organized at the National Handicrafts Museum in Delhi as part of the summit, Uzbek national schools of pottery, textiles, and fine arts are participating worthily with a dedicated stand. This plays an important role in globally promoting our country's tourism and national brand.

Trade and logistics ties: Increasing trade turnover with India and other BRICS participants, diversifying transport corridors, and attracting high-tech investments are priorities in Uzbekistan's foreign economic policy.

Discussions, plenary sessions, and media tour events within the framework of the summit are currently ongoing in New Delhi.

Follow the details of the summit and the latest news on our website.