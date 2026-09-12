Rocket Lab protests NASA's $700 million Mars contract

·25·Technology
Rocket Lab protests NASA's $700 million Mars contract

Competition in the aerospace industry remains intense: according to ixbt.com, Rocket Lab has filed a formal protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) regarding a major $700 million contract awarded by NASA to Blue Origin. The claim, which demands a review of the decision, is significant as it could impact the future of space communication systems. This is reported by news from.

In early September of this year, NASA selected Blue Origin to develop, launch, and operate the Mars Telecommunications Network (MTN) project. The project involves building a new orbital relay that will operate around the Red Planet and provide communication with Earth.

However, Rocket Lab's management suspects irregularities in the selection process. According to the company's statement, the agency may have deviated from the acceptance criteria set by Congress. It is also noted that NASA allegedly made errors in the technical evaluation of their proposal and took an unreasonably strict approach to the project.

The need to upgrade Mars communication infrastructure

Currently, the communication infrastructure supporting American scientific missions on Mars is aging. For over two decades, this task has been performed by the Mars Odyssey, launched in 2001, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been operational since 2005.

The U.S. Congress allocated $700 million in July 2025 to create a new relay to replace this outdated network. In the spring of 2026, NASA began accepting proposals from private companies, with Blue Origin and Rocket Lab emerging as the primary contenders.

Under the terms of the signed contract, Blue Origin must deliver the finished hardware to NASA no later than December 31, 2028. The MTN network is expected to be operational in Mars orbit by 2030, providing stable communication for future space expeditions.

Previous similar situations and future steps

Interestingly, a few years ago, Blue Origin found itself in a similar position. In 2021, Jeff Bezos' company filed a protest with the GAO and went to court after SpaceX won the competition to build the first human landing system for the Artemis lunar program. Although the public objections were rejected, NASA later signed a separate contract with Blue Origin for a lunar lander.

Rocket Lab is now following the same path, attempting to prove its case. The $700 million Mars relay contract remains with Blue Origin for now, but its final fate depends on the official decision to be issued by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Rocket LabBlue OriginNASAMarsSpace
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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