AI is destroying science: 25 of the world's top mathematicians sound the alarm

While humanity watches in awe as artificial intelligence solves complex equations and Olympiad problems in seconds, the world's most influential scientists at the pinnacle of science have issued a serious warning. 25 Fields Medalists—the 'Nobel Prize' of mathematics—and leading global scientists have united in an open statement. They argue that private corporations creating AI are turning complex mathematical problems into simple 'benchmarks' to showcase the speed and power of their models, causing irreparable damage to fundamental science and its community. Why have the goals of OpenAI, Google, and other tech giants clashed with scientists? Is mathematics just about finding answers, and why does this threat endanger human thinking?

An explosive statement on the 'Math and AI' platform: What are scientists worried about?

The appeal published by the world's brightest minds exposes the dangerous trends behind AI's 'achievements' in mathematics:

The unity of the Fields elite: 25 Fields Medalists, representing the face of world mathematics, have personally signed this cautionary statement;

A sharp clash of goals: The scientists' statement openly notes that the commercial interests of private AI companies and the sacred goals of the academic mathematical community are fundamentally different;

Just a power test: Tech giants are using complex problems merely to prove the cold calculation speed of their algorithms and as a marketing tool, which artificializes and devalues the essence of philosophical science;

Mass illusion: The ability of models to solve Olympiad problems creates a false and dangerous public perception that machines are surpassing human intellect.

“Solving problems is not the goal, just a tool”: What is the true essence of science?

Scientists specifically reminded that mathematics is not just a collection of formulas and digital algorithms:

Conceptual understanding and thinking: The most important point in mathematics is not finding a ready-made answer, but understanding the root of the problem, conceptual thinking, and the 'insight' of human wisdom;

Machines have no consciousness: Artificial intelligence can produce answers using combinatorial combinations and probabilities, but it can never create a new scientific philosophy or true understanding;

The risk of a backlash: If AI developers chase only numbers and speed, forgetting this true human goal, the tool they create could become a dangerous weapon working against human intellect.

Human intellect vs. machine marketing: Where is science heading?

This open statement has become the most serious signal regarding the future of science in the era of artificial intelligence:

Distraction of the young generation: Scientists are worried that young researchers will become dependent on dry calculations provided by machines instead of complex thinking and creating new theories;

A call to limit commercial pressure: Academic circles are calling on Silicon Valley and global corporations to stop turning mathematics into a tool for cheap PR and boosting stock prices;

Scientific control must be maintained: Scientists demand that artificial intelligence must remain a tool subordinate to human wisdom, not a force replacing humans.

This unexpected rebellion of 25 great mathematicians reminded the world of an important truth: the power of the human mind is never measured by cold code on servers, and true science will not allow its spirit to become a victim of marketing.

Do you think artificial intelligence is truly threatening human thinking and scientific progress, or are scientists just afraid of new technologies? Is mathematics just complex calculation or a deep philosophy unique to humans? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the global debate on the future of AI with all your friends and intellectuals!