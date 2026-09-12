SMIC closes in on Samsung in the semiconductor market

Competition among companies that have held leading positions in the global semiconductor market is intensifying. ixbt.com reports that in the second quarter of this year, the major Chinese manufacturer SMIC recorded the highest revenue growth in the market for logic chip production, sharpening competition. This is reported by Ixbt.com news states.

During the reporting period, SMIC's total revenue reached $3 billion. This figure represents a 20 percent increase compared to the previous quarter. This analysis considers only logic chips, excluding memory chip production figures.

Market balance of power and Samsung's results

Currently, SMIC holds the status of the third-largest chip manufacturer in the world. Most notably, the gap between the Chinese manufacturer and the South Korean giant Samsung has narrowed significantly.

According to the report, Samsung increased its revenue by only 1.8 percent in the second quarter, reaching $3.26 billion. Interestingly, this growth rate was the lowest among the top ten chip manufacturers in the world. As a result, the gap between SMIC and Samsung is shrinking, leading to significant shifts in market share distribution.

TSMC – the absolute ruler of the market

Looking at the overall market situation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ( TSMC ) still maintains its undisputed dominance. Competing with TSMC, the pillar of the industry, remains difficult for other players for now.

According to data, TSMC's revenue grew by 12.1 percent in the second quarter, reaching a massive $40.2 billion. This figure is several times higher than the combined revenue of all other leading companies in this sector.

Currently, TSMC controls 72.5 percent of the global semiconductor market. Industry analysts believe that the rapid growth and revenue increases of companies like SMIC could influence the existing balance in the global technology market in the future.