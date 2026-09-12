5-year-old child rescued by drone in Minnesota

In the US state of Minnesota, a police drone helped save the life of a 5-year-old child who fell into a pond and was at risk of drowning. This was reported by CBS News.

The incident occurred in the city of St. Paul. A citizen who saw the child struggling in the water immediately called 911. Police officers deployed a drone stored at a special docking station.

The drone arrived at the scene about two minutes before the police officers, providing information about the child's exact location and condition. Officers then entered the water and safely rescued the child.

According to police, the child has autism and had wandered away from home without his family's knowledge. The child was taken to the hospital for an examination and no injuries were found.