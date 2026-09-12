8-story "smart" parking: The President got acquainted with the new look of the Kichkirik neighborhood

The 30-year-old Kichkirik neighborhood in the capital's Olmazor district has today become a new national standard for modern urban planning and a comfortable ecological environment not only for Tashkent, but for the entire country. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally familiarized himself with the large-scale landscaping works carried out in this area, the revolutionary infrastructure created for the residents, and educational facilities. Funded by 71.4 billion soums allocated from the local budget, the lives of over 5,400 residents living in 1,416 apartments have fundamentally changed. Most surprisingly, a 2.4-kilometer scenic waterfront eco-park was built in the neighborhood, and Uzbekistan launched an 8-story vertical lift-parking lot accommodating 16 cars in the space of just two vehicles for the first time. Well, what other miracles were created along the Kichkirik canal, how does the salt room in kindergarten No. 441 work, and how was poverty reduction organized in the neighborhood?

2.4 km promenade, water wheel, and fountains: A new life for the banks of the Kichkirik canal

As a result of the implemented projects, the waterfront area has become a favorite spot for residents and tourists:

2.4-kilometer waterfront eco-park: The previously neglected canal bank was transformed into a 2.4 km long, round-the-clock illuminated, safe, and cozy recreation area;

12.4 kilometers of pedestrian walkways: Quality pedestrian paths with a total length of 12.4 km were laid to ensure walks and a healthy lifestyle for residents and youth;

Water wheel, gazebos, and a magnificent arbor: A magnificent arbor over the water body, 14 national gazebos, colorful fountains, and a water wheel harmonizing with nature have risen;

6.5 thousand trees and a green belt: About 6.5 thousand ornamental and fruit trees were planted in the area, forming a modern "green" microclimate;

Sports and cultural centers: 12 workout grounds for youth, 3 football stadiums, new libraries, and a cozy amphitheater for major public events were completed.

First time in the republic: How does the 8-story lift-parking lot work?

A completely new technology to eliminate traffic jams and space shortages was tested in the neighborhood:

16 cars in the space of two: To save land resources, an 8-story tower parking lot was installed — it allows storing 16 cars in a small space that normally fits only a single pair of vehicles;

Fully automated on a lift principle: Once a car enters, the central lift system accepts the transport and automatically places it into empty slots on the left and right floors;

A model for capital courtyards: This experience will serve as a primary solution to solve the problem of cars parking on sidewalks and green areas in other multi-story residential districts of Tashkent.

Employment of the population and women's handicraft: "Master-apprentice" school

It has been proven in practice that a neighborhood must consist not only of beautiful streets, but also of financially secure residents:

47 business entities and 61 new jobs: Entrepreneurship developed in the area, and new jobs were created in a short period;

Gulnora Goyipova's initiative: A neighborhood resident organized a pottery club and a weaving workshop, initiating the training of unemployed women and youth in the area in crafts based on the "Master-apprentice" tradition;

Poverty reduction within the neighborhood: Through this model, the President gave instructions to officials to provide every citizen registered in social logbooks with a specific craft and a stable source of income.

Revolution in kindergarten No. 441: Salt room, interactive Uzbek language, and 835 seats!

The head of our state visited state pre-school educational organization No. 441, built in 1976 and thoroughly modernized in the neighborhood, and inspected the unusual conditions created:

Capacity doubled: Two new buildings with a total of 450 seats were built in an open area, bringing the total capacity of the kindergarten to 835 seats;

Special salt room strengthening immunity: A special natural salt room was put into operation inside the kindergarten to prevent respiratory diseases and strengthen children's health;

"Learning the Uzbek language through play" platform: Little ones are mastering the state language easily and independently through digital technologies, engaging games, and logical exercises;

Comprehensive clubs and road safety culture: Along with English, mental arithmetic, chess, taekwondo, and art clubs, special road traffic safety classes have been organized — the President emphasized the need to introduce this experience in all kindergartens.

The complex renovations applied in the Kichkirik neighborhood became a vivid example that the urban environment can serve not only a modern appearance, but also the well-being, health, and future of every citizen.

In your opinion, how much will the construction of 8-story compact tower parking lots and waterfront promenades in neighborhoods ease the life of the capital? Is it time to spread the salt rooms and road safety clubs in kindergartens across the entire country? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this analysis of historical changes in the "Kichkirik" neighborhood with all your loved ones!