As the ceremony for European football's most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d'Or, approaches, debates among football stars and experts are flaring up with renewed vigor. Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has stunned the football community by declaring his teammate, the skillful Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the best player on the planet today. In an interview with Astu Foot LF+, the French star specifically praised Kvaratskhelia's fantastic performances last season, emphasizing that the main trophy should go precisely to him: "For me, Kvara is the best player in the world. If he wins the Ballon d'Or, I would be very happy because he thoroughly deserves it. The season he had was simply unbelievable."

This recognition is not merely a matter of teammate courtesy, but is based on solid facts: last season in the UEFA Champions League, Kvaratskhelia made 16 appearances, scoring a remarkable 10 goals and providing 7 assists, and was officially named the tournament's "Best Player". Having moved to Paris from Italy's Napoli amid much fanfare in January 2025, the Georgian wunderkind quickly became the heart and main engine of Luis Enrique's team.

So, can Kvaratskhelia truly surpass contenders like Vinicius, Rodri, Bellingham, and Mbappe to become the first Ballon d'Or winner in Caucasus history, and in which direction is his Parisian revolution changing the football world?

"17 goal contributions in 16 matches and the best of the UCL": Kvaratskhelia's records

The Georgian winger's unmatched statistics from last season:

Absolute king of the UEFA Champions League: In Europe's premier competition, he scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists in 16 matches;

UCL Best Player: Officially recognized by UEFA as the standout star of the Champions League at the end of the season;

Seamless start in Paris: Having moved from Napoli in January 2025 for a fee exceeding 100 million euros, he instantly integrated into the team and assumed a leadership role;

A terrifying duo with Dembele: The partnership of Dembele on the right wing and Kvaratskhelia on the left has turned PSG's attacking line into the most dangerous weapon on the continent.

"Open encouragement from Dembele": Solidarity in the dressing room

The important aspects behind the French star's sensational statement:

Support instead of internal competition: Usually, star-studded clubs face conflicts regarding the Ballon d'Or, but Dembele voting in favor of Kvaratskhelia demonstrated a healthy atmosphere within the team;

Coach's choice and trust: Giving Khvicha complete freedom in Luis Enrique's tactics maximized his dribbling and shooting potential;

A new leader of the post-Mbappe era: Following the departure of Kylian Mbappe, Kvaratskhelia perfectly filled the void in the Parisian attack.

International football analysis: How is the Ballon d'Or race unfolding?

Assessments by leading European sports journalists and experts:

On the threshold of history: If Kvaratskhelia wins the award, he will join the ranks of the few geniuses from independent Georgia and the former Soviet Union to win this trophy;

Decisive role in matches against giants: Kvaratskhelia scored decisive goals not just against underdogs, but against top clubs in the UCL playoffs;

Fierce competition environment: Experts point to stars from Real Madrid and Manchester City as his main rivals in the race for the Ballon d'Or, though his outright leadership in the UCL significantly boosts Khvicha's chances.

Ousmane Dembele's bold statement has once again proven that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has reached the very peak of world football's elite and has become one of the premier players of our time.

Do you think Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with his fantastic UCL campaign and 17 goal contributions last season, is more deserving of this year's Ballon d'Or than Vinicius, Rodri, and other stars? Can this breakout at PSG make him the absolute number one player in the world in the coming years? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot sensation surrounding the Paris club with all football enthusiasts and friends!