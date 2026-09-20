Jasur Umirov's daughter turns 1 (video)

Singer Jasur Umirov announced through a video posted on his Instagram page that September 19 is the birthday of his daughter Sadiya. Thus, the singer's daughter turned 1 year old.

Jasur Umirov left the caption "Her birthday is today" under the video.

As it turns out, the singer has three children. On September 2, he announced that he had become a father for the third time and another baby girl was born into his family. However, the singer has not yet disclosed the name of his second daughter.

Jasur Umirov's eldest child is a boy named Khalid. Sadiya is the singer's older daughter.

Fans congratulating the singer on his daughter turning 1 are sending their sincere wishes to Sadiya in the comments.