OnePlus 16 flagship sets record in Geekbench test

One of the upcoming next-generation flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 16, has appeared in the Geekbench benchmark database. This device has sparked great interest in the tech world, attracting the attention of experts with its high performance and advanced technical specifications even before its official announcement. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone is listed in the database under the model number PYB110. The device is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. It is reported that the maximum clock speed of this chip reaches 5,01 GHz.

Impressive performance and software

In benchmark tests, the OnePlus 16 model clearly demonstrated its high potential. In single-core tests, the device scored over 3000 points, while in multi-core mode, this figure reached an impressive 11 000 points. These results ensure that the flagship handles the heaviest tasks and resource-intensive applications with ease.

The tested device is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and runs on the modern Android 16 operating system. Additionally, the version of the smartphone intended for the Chinese market is expected to feature the ColorOS 17 interface, providing users with extra convenience.

Display and advanced camera capabilities

The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,78-inch BOE X4 OLED display that provides a high-quality visual experience. The screen has 1,5K resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate, which guarantees extremely smooth images in games and daily use.

Regarding photography capabilities, the device also meets high standards:

The front camera is equipped with a high-resolution 50 MP sensor

The main rear camera includes a 200 MP module with optical stabilization

A 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens is included

There is a 50 MP periscopic telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

One of the most notable aspects of the device is its massive battery. According to reports, the OnePlus 16 will be equipped with a 9000 mAh battery. Previously, 3C certification confirmed that the smartphone supports 100 W wired fast charging technology, and according to leaks, wireless charging power is 50 W.

Experts believe that the official launch of this new generation flagship with such technical features and capabilities is scheduled for October of this year. The device is preparing to compete seriously with other leading brands in the market.