Why did her father raise her as a boy? The unexpected reason behind the life of Nilofar from Afghanistan

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Why did her father raise her as a boy? The unexpected reason behind the life of Nilofar from Afghanistan

Born in Afghanistan, Nilofar Ayyubi spent her childhood under the 'bacha posh' tradition. That is, she lived as a boy for a certain period. Her father had her hair cut short, dressed her in boys' clothing, and raised her in that manner.

The main reason for this was to ensure Nilofar had more freedom. As a boy, she could go to school, play sports, and take advantage of opportunities that were restricted for many Afghan girls at that time.

When Nilofar reached puberty, she was required to return to her life as a girl. The sudden restriction of the freedoms she had enjoyed since childhood affected her deeply. Nevertheless, Nilofar did not let this experience define her future. Later, she began working as a successful entrepreneur and a women's rights advocate.

In 2021, after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, Nilofar was forced to leave the country due to her activism.

She now lives in Poland and continues her work for the rights of Afghan women and girls.

Nilofar's life path shows that behind the 'bacha posh' tradition lies not just clothing or appearance, but a desire for education, mobility, and social opportunities that were denied to girls in some families.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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