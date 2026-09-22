The happiest travel destination in the world has been revealed

The capital of Portugal Lisbon has been named the happiest travel destination in the world. This conclusion was reached after analyzing 47 cities in the Holiday Happiness Index study.

The ranking was prepared by the "BookRetreats" platform. It considers factors that influence tourists' mood and well-being, such as sunny days, green spaces, walkability, healthy food, and sleep quality.

Lisbon particularly stood out for its healthy dining options . Nearly 10 percent of the city's restaurants are categorized as healthy. This figure was the second-highest result in the ranking.

The city was also rated as highly walkable. Lisbon's compactness and scenic streets allow tourists to explore the city on foot.

Another interesting aspect is that in Lisbon, there is an average of 49 square meters of green space per resident. The city receives approximately 2828 hours of sunshine per year.

Following Lisbon in the ranking are Helsinki and Orlando . The top ten also includes Athens, Edinburgh, Madrid, Vienna, Budapest, Oslo, and Vilnius.