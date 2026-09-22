An 8-year-old girl's initiative turned into a major charity over 15 years

In Australia, a simple question from an 8-year-old girl inspired her mother to start a charitable endeavor. 15 years later, this initiative has grown into a major charity organization helping hundreds of families.

The event took place in the lives of Linda Strickland and her daughter Cassidy, who lived in the northwest of Sydney. One day, the girl saw someone searching for food in a trash bin behind their house and asked her mother why someone could be that hungry.

After that, the mother and daughter began preparing food at home, packing it into containers, and distributing it to homeless people in a nearby park. This small initiative led to the founding of the Hawkesbury's Helping Hands charity organization in 2011.

Today, the organization's warehouse delivers food, clothing, and daily necessities to hundreds of people. Especially during Christmas and natural disasters, the organization distributes up to 20–30 pallets of goods a day.

Interestingly, among those in need of charitable aid are not only the homeless but also families who are self-sufficient but struggling to cover daily expenses.

Linda Strickland stated that she intends to continue this work and serve the community for at least another 15 years.