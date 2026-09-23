6-year-old Chinese girl sets world record by solving Rubik's cube in 4 seconds!

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6-year-old Chinese girl sets world record by solving Rubik's cube in 4 seconds!

6-year-old Chinese girl Liang Yunjie has once again captured the spotlight by setting a new world record in solving the Rubik's cube. She recorded an average time of 4.27 seconds in the 3×3 cube competition.

During the competition held in Guangzhou, Liang Yunjie solved the Rubik's cube five times. As a result of these attempts, her average performance amounted to 4.27 seconds.

Most interestingly, the little girl didn't snatch the new record from someone else — she broke her own record.

Previously, Liang Yunjie had set the women's world record by solving the cube with an average time of 4.52 seconds.

This time, she improved her result by 0.25 seconds. The incredible speed at which the six-year-old girl solved the Rubik's cube caught the attention of everyone watching the competition. Especially given her very young age, further improving her own record became one of the most remarkable aspects of the event.

Liang Yunjie3×3 Rubik's cubeGuangzhouworld record
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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