Worms found inside a sandwich? A video of a product bought from a store is being discussed online

A video showing things resembling worms found inside a packaged sandwich purchased from a store has spread on social networks, causing discussions among users.

According to the circulated information, a citizen bought the sandwich from a store and noticed things resembling worms inside while consuming it at home.

Although the video shows the condition inside the product, it is not yet known what exactly caused it.

Important aspect: so far, no official investigation or final conclusion by specialists has been announced regarding this incident.

There is currently no precise information on at which stage of the product's manufacturing, transportation, or storage processes the problem occurred.

Therefore, it is still too early to conclude at which exact stage the product was contaminated based on the situation in the video. When purchasing packaged food products, it is recommended to check the following:

- manufacture date;

- expiration date;

- integrity of the packaging;

- storage conditions;

- appearance and condition of the product.

There is currently no final conclusion regarding the circulated video. The true cause of the incident can only be clarified after experts' assessments and official investigation results are announced.